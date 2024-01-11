en English
Pets

Foal’s Frequent Napping Habit Sparks Concern in Guernsey

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:49 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 5:57 am EST
In the peaceful island of Guernsey, UK, a unique situation has arisen that has captivated the attention of its residents. A horse named Custard, owned by Alex Tielles, has become the unintentional center of concern due to his seemingly lethargic behavior and peculiar sleeping habits.

The foal’s frequent napping, often accompanied by snoring and grunting noises, had alarmed passersby who feared for his health.

Owner Calms Community Concerns

Alex Tielles, in an attempt to dispel the mounting worries, took to social media to explain Custard’s behavior. She clarified that Custard’s tendencies to sleep a lot and make noises during his nap are normal for a foal. Furthermore, she reassured the community that Custard is in good health, receiving regular checks, and being fed at least twice a day with unlimited access to hay. Her Facebook post served to inform residents about Custard’s healthy, albeit lazy, habits and to alleviate any worries about his condition.

Unnecessary Assistance

Despite Tielles’ reassurances, some concerned individuals had contacted animal control, expressing their fears for Custard’s wellbeing. This underscores the level of concern that Custard’s unusual sleeping habits had sparked among the residents and tourists.

Feeding Horses: A Word of Caution

Apart from addressing Custard’s condition, Tielles also took the opportunity to highlight a critical issue concerning the care of horses. She urged people not to feed the horses. The seemingly harmless act of offering treats could inadvertently cause harm or lead to aggressive behavior. This serves as a reminder of how good intentions can sometimes lead to unintended consequences.

In conclusion, this incident in Guernsey with Custard the foal serves as a reminder of the importance of understanding animal behavior. It also highlights the need for open communication between animal owners and the community to prevent misconceptions and ensure the welfare of our animal friends.

Pets Social Issues United Kingdom
Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

