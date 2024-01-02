FMR LLC Elevates Stake in Wood Group: A Significant Shift in Shareholding

Wood Group (John) PLC, a prominent UK-based enterprise, has announced a significant change in shareholding. This key notification, in compliance with the TR-1 standard form, reveals a major alteration of holdings. The form discloses that FMR LLC, an American firm with its registered office in Boston, has executed an acquisition or disposal of voting rights. This shift transpired on December 28, 2023, and Wood Group was apprised the subsequent day.

An Increased Stake

As detailed in the notification, the total positions held by FMR LLC in Wood Group have surged to 9.73% of voting rights, marking a significant rise from the previous notification level of 5.096%. This indicates a profound shift in Wood Group’s shareholding landscape. The shares in question are identified by the ISIN code GB00B5N0P849, and the total number of voting rights held by FMR LLC in the issuer is 67,315,371. This considerable stake allows FMR LLC to wield substantial influence in the company’s decisions.

Chain of Control

The notification provides an exhaustive understanding of the full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights are held. It begins with the ultimate controlling entity, which is FMR LLC. This detail is critical as it offers clarity on how the voting rights are structured and who holds the decisive power. Such transparency is essential in maintaining trust among stakeholders and ensuring fair practices.

The Driving Force

The increase in FMR LLC’s stake in Wood Group is attributed to a controlled undertaking, specifically the Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC. It has crossed the 5% threshold upwards, indicating a significant commitment and confidence in Wood Group. The date of completion for this notification was December 29, 2023, and the place of completion was Dublin, Ireland. This ascend in stake signifies the growing interest of American firms in UK-based companies, potentially marking a new trend in global finance.