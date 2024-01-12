en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Social Issues

Florida’s UK-Themed Gated Community Faces Ridicule on TikTok

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:44 am EST
Florida’s UK-Themed Gated Community Faces Ridicule on TikTok

A viral TikTok video that took viewers on a tour of Florida’s International Village, a gated community designed to depict the United Kingdom, has stirred up a whirlwind of reactions on social media. The community, segmented into districts named after English locales like Yorkshire and Nottingham, boasts a ‘European theme’ with its mock Tudor buildings and other British-style elements. Yet, it has drawn sharp criticism, particularly from viewers in the UK, who argue that the community far from captures the essence of the real England.

International Village: A Mockery of the UK?

The video, created by a TikTok user named Tlo, a self-proclaimed Anglophile from Chicago, has been shared widely. Despite the backlash, Tlo seemed to thoroughly enjoy his visit to International Village, which is not publically accessible, and humorously suggested that even the wildlife and other features were imported from the UK.

But the video has sparked a wave of ridicule, with one resident of Yorkshire bluntly stating that their home county looks ‘absolutely nothing like that.’ Netizens further lampooned what a realistic representation of England might entail – debris in ponds and folks on mobility scooters heading to the local Tesco supermarket.

International Village: Beyond the Controversy

Despite the controversy, International Village continues to offer properties for sale and a host of amenities, including tennis courts, an indoor golf range, and an outdoor pool. The community’s portrayal of British culture, while perhaps flawed in the eyes of some, has undeniably attracted attention, sparking debate over authenticity in the representation of cultures and locales outside their native contexts.

The Role of Social Media in the Discussion

The International Village controversy underscores the significant role that social media platforms like TikTok play in shaping cultural narratives and conversations. The video’s widespread circulation and the ensuing discussions highlight the power of these platforms in offering a platform for critique, humor, and debate on a global scale. Despite the mixed reactions, the video serves as a catalyst for dialogue about cultural representation, authenticity, and the often blurred line between homage and caricature.

0
Social Issues Travel & Tourism United Kingdom
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Social Issues

See more
29 seconds ago
Skid Row People's Market: Transitioning Ownership to Preserve Community Legacy
The Skid Row People’s Market, an emblematic grocery store in Los Angeles, is set to welcome new leadership. This beacon of hope, which has served the local community for nearly three decades, is renowned for its compassionate practices. From extending store credit and offering free utilities to providing fresh, affordable products, the market has been
Skid Row People's Market: Transitioning Ownership to Preserve Community Legacy
State of Emergency in Ecuador as Notorious Gang Leader Fito Escapes Prison
2 hours ago
State of Emergency in Ecuador as Notorious Gang Leader Fito Escapes Prison
House Judiciary Committee Issues Subpoena in Big Tech Probe
2 hours ago
House Judiciary Committee Issues Subpoena in Big Tech Probe
Belgian YouTuber YaNike Arrested: A Cautionary Tale of Social Media Pranks Gone Wrong
43 mins ago
Belgian YouTuber YaNike Arrested: A Cautionary Tale of Social Media Pranks Gone Wrong
Alberta Government Responds to Edmonton's Homelessness Emergency Declaration
1 hour ago
Alberta Government Responds to Edmonton's Homelessness Emergency Declaration
Iowa Governor Allegedly Uses Secret Twitter Account for Political Maneuvering
2 hours ago
Iowa Governor Allegedly Uses Secret Twitter Account for Political Maneuvering
Latest Headlines
World News
Study Reveals Decline in Adolescent Cigarette Smoking, Rise in E-cigarette Use
6 seconds
Study Reveals Decline in Adolescent Cigarette Smoking, Rise in E-cigarette Use
Governor Kemp Prioritizes Safety and Bipartisanship in Georgia Assembly Address
12 seconds
Governor Kemp Prioritizes Safety and Bipartisanship in Georgia Assembly Address
Penn Medicine to Acquire Doylestown Health: Growth Amid Challenges
17 seconds
Penn Medicine to Acquire Doylestown Health: Growth Amid Challenges
St Mary's University College Edges Out ATU Sligo in Gaelic Football Thriller
25 seconds
St Mary's University College Edges Out ATU Sligo in Gaelic Football Thriller
Study Reveals Disparities in COVID-19 Data Exchange and Reporting
27 seconds
Study Reveals Disparities in COVID-19 Data Exchange and Reporting
SkyView Drags in Owego, NY Set for Revival in 2024
27 seconds
SkyView Drags in Owego, NY Set for Revival in 2024
Israel Faces Unprecedented Legal Challenge Under UN's Genocide Convention
53 seconds
Israel Faces Unprecedented Legal Challenge Under UN's Genocide Convention
Imminent Winter Storm Reschedules St. Charles High School Basketball Doubleheader
55 seconds
Imminent Winter Storm Reschedules St. Charles High School Basketball Doubleheader
Kent County Board of Commissioners Confirms Leadership Positions for 2024
56 seconds
Kent County Board of Commissioners Confirms Leadership Positions for 2024
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
46 mins
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
14 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
15 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
15 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
17 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
18 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
18 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
18 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
20 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app