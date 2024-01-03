Flooding from Storm Shuts Down 21 Roads across Multiple Counties

Following the tumult of a storm on Tuesday, 17 roads were shuttered due to extensive flooding. The deluge continued into Wednesday, compelling authorities to close four additional roads on emergency grounds. Among the impacted routes are Flowton Road in Flowton, Lower Road in Lavenham, B1078 Coddenham Road in Needham Market, and Thurleston Road in Beyton. Furthermore, the A143 Compiegne Way in Bury St Edmunds is currently inaccessible in both directions, a result of the relentless flooding.

Widespread Disruption

The storm-induced floodwaters have not only brought roads to a standstill but also disrupted the routine life of the residents. Activities in Herefordshire have been significantly impacted, with several roads closed and diversions put into place. The Halo leisure pool center, a popular local attraction, has also been forced to shut its doors. The local bus services have been rerouted, causing further inconvenience.

Storm Henk’s Aftermath

The infamous Storm Henk has wreaked havoc across a broad geographical canvas. Parts of Barleythorpe in Rutland County and several areas west of Melton Mowbray have fallen victim to its fury. The Thorpe Brook’s water level has surged alarmingly, triggering concerns of impending severe flooding on Saxby Road.

Furthermore, Greater Manchester is under the grip of multiple flood alerts and warnings, triggered by the heavy rain brought by Storm Henk. Roads such as the A555 Manchester Airport link road and Crossley Road in Heaton Chapel have been sealed off due to flooding. The city center of Manchester itself has not been spared, experiencing its fair share of flooding.

Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire: The Flood Scenario

The Met Office has released flood warnings across Derbyshire, leading to traffic disruption and rail line closures. The county currently battles 62 flood warnings and 39 flood alerts, with areas like Darley Dale, Ambergate, Ilkeston, and Bakewell severely affected.

Similarly, Nottinghamshire hasn’t been spared the wrath of the storm. Widespread rainfall and flooding have led to the closure of several roads, including the A52, and delay of nearly an hour is being reported. The center of Burton Joyce is presently under deep floodwater, leading to an urgent request for sandbags from local councillors in Trowell.

In conclusion, the aftermath of the storm has thrown normal life out of gear across several counties. Local authorities are advising drivers to anticipate delays and allocate extra time for their travels. As the ground continues to be saturated, and with rain forecasted to ease, caution remains the watchword in these challenging times.