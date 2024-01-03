en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Transportation

Flooding from Storm Shuts Down 21 Roads across Multiple Counties

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:07 am EST
Flooding from Storm Shuts Down 21 Roads across Multiple Counties

Following the tumult of a storm on Tuesday, 17 roads were shuttered due to extensive flooding. The deluge continued into Wednesday, compelling authorities to close four additional roads on emergency grounds. Among the impacted routes are Flowton Road in Flowton, Lower Road in Lavenham, B1078 Coddenham Road in Needham Market, and Thurleston Road in Beyton. Furthermore, the A143 Compiegne Way in Bury St Edmunds is currently inaccessible in both directions, a result of the relentless flooding.

Widespread Disruption

The storm-induced floodwaters have not only brought roads to a standstill but also disrupted the routine life of the residents. Activities in Herefordshire have been significantly impacted, with several roads closed and diversions put into place. The Halo leisure pool center, a popular local attraction, has also been forced to shut its doors. The local bus services have been rerouted, causing further inconvenience.

Storm Henk’s Aftermath

The infamous Storm Henk has wreaked havoc across a broad geographical canvas. Parts of Barleythorpe in Rutland County and several areas west of Melton Mowbray have fallen victim to its fury. The Thorpe Brook’s water level has surged alarmingly, triggering concerns of impending severe flooding on Saxby Road.

Furthermore, Greater Manchester is under the grip of multiple flood alerts and warnings, triggered by the heavy rain brought by Storm Henk. Roads such as the A555 Manchester Airport link road and Crossley Road in Heaton Chapel have been sealed off due to flooding. The city center of Manchester itself has not been spared, experiencing its fair share of flooding.

Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire: The Flood Scenario

The Met Office has released flood warnings across Derbyshire, leading to traffic disruption and rail line closures. The county currently battles 62 flood warnings and 39 flood alerts, with areas like Darley Dale, Ambergate, Ilkeston, and Bakewell severely affected.

Similarly, Nottinghamshire hasn’t been spared the wrath of the storm. Widespread rainfall and flooding have led to the closure of several roads, including the A52, and delay of nearly an hour is being reported. The center of Burton Joyce is presently under deep floodwater, leading to an urgent request for sandbags from local councillors in Trowell.

In conclusion, the aftermath of the storm has thrown normal life out of gear across several counties. Local authorities are advising drivers to anticipate delays and allocate extra time for their travels. As the ground continues to be saturated, and with rain forecasted to ease, caution remains the watchword in these challenging times.

0
Transportation United Kingdom Weather
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Amistad Dam Port of Entry Temporarily Closed: Safety Concerns Spark Major Reconstruction Project

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Carbon Intensity: A Potential Game-Changer for Transportation Sector's Emission Management

By Rafia Tasleem

Indonesia Enhances Immigration Process with Advanced Auto Gates

By Dil Bar Irshad

Viral Video Sparks Conversation on Overcrowded Train Travel in India

By Rafia Tasleem

Road Resurfacing Project Commences on Ballynagarrick Road, Carryduff ...
@Transportation · 15 mins
Road Resurfacing Project Commences on Ballynagarrick Road, Carryduff ...
heart comment 0
Red Sea Vessels Disable AIS Amid Houthi Threats: Safety or Hazard?

By Muhammad Jawad

Red Sea Vessels Disable AIS Amid Houthi Threats: Safety or Hazard?
STB Rejects Canadian National Railway’s Bid to Acquire Springfield Line

By Sakchi Khandelwal

STB Rejects Canadian National Railway's Bid to Acquire Springfield Line
Transport Companies Embrace Expansion and Technological Advancement

By Safak Costu

Transport Companies Embrace Expansion and Technological Advancement
Houthi Group Targets Cargo Vessel ‘CMA CGM TAGE’, Threatens to Block Red Sea Route

By Safak Costu

Houthi Group Targets Cargo Vessel 'CMA CGM TAGE', Threatens to Block Red Sea Route
Latest Headlines
World News
McKean County Commissioners Kick Off 2024 with Reappointments and New Queries
1 min
McKean County Commissioners Kick Off 2024 with Reappointments and New Queries
PSOE Accuses PP of Secret Talks with Catalan Party, Junts, Amid Political Tensions
2 mins
PSOE Accuses PP of Secret Talks with Catalan Party, Junts, Amid Political Tensions
Battling Winter Woes: Hair Fall and Skin Dryness
3 mins
Battling Winter Woes: Hair Fall and Skin Dryness
Unprecedented Shift in Canadian Politics: Conservative Party Takes the Lead
3 mins
Unprecedented Shift in Canadian Politics: Conservative Party Takes the Lead
Bear Elite Hybrid vs Helix Dusk Luxe: A Detailed Comparison
4 mins
Bear Elite Hybrid vs Helix Dusk Luxe: A Detailed Comparison
England's NHS Faces Unprecedented Six-Day Doctors' Strike
4 mins
England's NHS Faces Unprecedented Six-Day Doctors' Strike
Enveric Biosciences Announces EB-003 as Lead Drug Candidate for Mental Health Disorders
4 mins
Enveric Biosciences Announces EB-003 as Lead Drug Candidate for Mental Health Disorders
Eluned Morgan Opts Out of First Minister Race, Citing Previous Campaign Challenges
4 mins
Eluned Morgan Opts Out of First Minister Race, Citing Previous Campaign Challenges
Mirati Therapeutics: Innovating Cancer Treatment with KRAZATI and Sitravatinib
5 mins
Mirati Therapeutics: Innovating Cancer Treatment with KRAZATI and Sitravatinib
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
6 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
9 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
12 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app