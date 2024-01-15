en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Safety

Flood Warnings Issued Across Medway and North Kent Due to High Tides

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:10 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 7:47 am EST
Flood Warnings Issued Across Medway and North Kent Due to High Tides

Significant flood warnings have been issued across Medway and parts of north Kent in the United Kingdom due to looming high tides along the River Medway and the Medway Estuary. The areas most likely to be affected include Aylesford, Larkfield, New Hythe, Wouldham, North Halling, Medway Towns, Medway City Estate, Upnor, Hoo, and Lower Halstow. Locations in closest proximity to the estuary, such as Lower Upnor and Canal Road, Strood, are being monitored with particular concern.

Flood Warnings and Precautionary Measures

The high tide is predicted to cause flooding between 1:15pm and 5:15pm, peaking at 3:15pm on January 15. The tides are expected to rise higher than usual due to spring tides and unfavorable weather conditions. Residents and tourists are being urged to steer clear of beaches, promenades, and coastal paths due to the hazards posed by large waves and sea spray. Individuals residing in flood-prone areas are encouraged to activate their flood plans.

The Role of the Environment Agency and Thames Barrier

The Environment Agency foresees an improvement in the situation post the high tide as the weather begins to stabilize. The Thames Barrier, a vital flood prevention structure on the River Thames, is also being implemented to close at midday to alleviate flood risks. Areas stretching from Dartford to Allhallows, including Crayford, Greenhithe, Northfleet, Gravesend, and the North Kent Marshes, are under threat of tidal flooding.

Monitoring and Updates

The flood warnings are provisional, and their status will be updated or removed at 9pm, following continuous monitoring. The Environment Agency is actively observing the situation and is prepared to respond if necessary. The flood warnings impact several other towns along the Kent coastline including Herne Bay, Dover, Deal, Folkestone, Sandwich, Northfleet, and Gravesend.

0
Safety United Kingdom Weather
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Safety

See more
13 mins ago
European Commission Tightens Driving License Regulations for Individuals with Neurological Disorders
The European Commission has recently enacted updates to Directive 2006/126/EC, introducing stricter regulations for the issuance and renewal of driving licenses for individuals suffering from serious neurological disorders. This decision emphasizes the Commission’s commitment to maintaining safety standards on Europe’s roads. Stricter Regulations for Neurological Disorder Sufferers The directive necessitates medical support from doctors before
European Commission Tightens Driving License Regulations for Individuals with Neurological Disorders
Myrtle Beach Braces for Subfreezing Temperatures, Says National Weather Service
48 mins ago
Myrtle Beach Braces for Subfreezing Temperatures, Says National Weather Service
European Parliament Contemplates New Directive on Driving Licences
48 mins ago
European Parliament Contemplates New Directive on Driving Licences
Passenger Assaults First Officer on Delayed IndiGo Flight, Leads to Arrest
14 mins ago
Passenger Assaults First Officer on Delayed IndiGo Flight, Leads to Arrest
South Florida Advocate Launches Mass Shooting Prevention Hotline
34 mins ago
South Florida Advocate Launches Mass Shooting Prevention Hotline
Safety Inspection Causes Major Disruption on Weymouth-Poole Line
38 mins ago
Safety Inspection Causes Major Disruption on Weymouth-Poole Line
Latest Headlines
World News
Prevention vs Punishment: The Battle against Child Sexual Abuse
2 mins
Prevention vs Punishment: The Battle against Child Sexual Abuse
JH Rehabilitation Introduces India's First Rehab Pongal Celebration
3 mins
JH Rehabilitation Introduces India's First Rehab Pongal Celebration
The Silent Scourge: Combating Counterfeit Antimalarial Drugs
3 mins
The Silent Scourge: Combating Counterfeit Antimalarial Drugs
NeuPath Health Inc. Acquires Assets of London Spine Institute
3 mins
NeuPath Health Inc. Acquires Assets of London Spine Institute
Iowa High School Sports Shine Despite Winter Storm Disruptions
3 mins
Iowa High School Sports Shine Despite Winter Storm Disruptions
Saracens' European Cup Hopes Hang in Balance Following Record Defeat
3 mins
Saracens' European Cup Hopes Hang in Balance Following Record Defeat
Shane Healy Sets World Record at National Masters Indoor Championships
4 mins
Shane Healy Sets World Record at National Masters Indoor Championships
Max Eberl Poised to Become Bayern Munich's New Head of Sport
4 mins
Max Eberl Poised to Become Bayern Munich's New Head of Sport
FDA Approves Breakthrough Treatment for Bladder Cancer: A New Hope for Patients
4 mins
FDA Approves Breakthrough Treatment for Bladder Cancer: A New Hope for Patients
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
8 mins
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
29 mins
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
1 hour
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
1 hour
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
2 hours
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
3 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app