Flood Warnings Issued Across Medway and North Kent Due to High Tides

Significant flood warnings have been issued across Medway and parts of north Kent in the United Kingdom due to looming high tides along the River Medway and the Medway Estuary. The areas most likely to be affected include Aylesford, Larkfield, New Hythe, Wouldham, North Halling, Medway Towns, Medway City Estate, Upnor, Hoo, and Lower Halstow. Locations in closest proximity to the estuary, such as Lower Upnor and Canal Road, Strood, are being monitored with particular concern.

Flood Warnings and Precautionary Measures

The high tide is predicted to cause flooding between 1:15pm and 5:15pm, peaking at 3:15pm on January 15. The tides are expected to rise higher than usual due to spring tides and unfavorable weather conditions. Residents and tourists are being urged to steer clear of beaches, promenades, and coastal paths due to the hazards posed by large waves and sea spray. Individuals residing in flood-prone areas are encouraged to activate their flood plans.

The Role of the Environment Agency and Thames Barrier

The Environment Agency foresees an improvement in the situation post the high tide as the weather begins to stabilize. The Thames Barrier, a vital flood prevention structure on the River Thames, is also being implemented to close at midday to alleviate flood risks. Areas stretching from Dartford to Allhallows, including Crayford, Greenhithe, Northfleet, Gravesend, and the North Kent Marshes, are under threat of tidal flooding.

Monitoring and Updates

The flood warnings are provisional, and their status will be updated or removed at 9pm, following continuous monitoring. The Environment Agency is actively observing the situation and is prepared to respond if necessary. The flood warnings impact several other towns along the Kent coastline including Herne Bay, Dover, Deal, Folkestone, Sandwich, Northfleet, and Gravesend.