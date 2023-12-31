en English
Flood-Induced Wall Collapse Forces Evacuation in Lowdham

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: December 31, 2023 at 12:20 pm EST
Flood-Induced Wall Collapse Forces Evacuation in Lowdham

In the quaint village of Lowdham, near Nottingham, a precarious predicament unfolded as a 94-year-old woman and her daughter were impelled to evacuate their home. The reason: a flood-induced wall collapse that teetered their residence on the brink of falling into Cocker Beck, a nearby river. This unfortunate incident took place on the last Friday of the year, a day that will now be etched in their memories for the foreseeable future.

A Ticking Time Bomb

The wall’s collapse was not a sudden catastrophe, but rather the consequence of a series of unfortunate events. Lowdham had previously experienced significant flooding in October that led to the evacuation of 136 homes. However, the recent downpour of heavy rains escalated the situation, weakening the wall and pushing it to the point of collapse. The collapse, in turn, posed an increased threat to the elderly woman’s home, leading to their urgent evacuation.

Environment Agency’s Prompt Response

The Environment Agency, upon assessing the situation, deemed the property unsafe for inhabitation. In a swift response, they mobilized three pumps to divert water from the beck in a bid to prevent further damage. Their prompt and effective action has earned them praise, demonstrating their commitment to safeguarding the local community. Furthermore, they have issued a flood alert for Lowdham, cautioning residents to stay vigilant, avoid the compromised building, and sign up for flood warnings and alerts.

Lowdham’s Tryst With Flooding

Lowdham’s tryst with flooding is not new, and the village has been grappling with this issue for some time. Peter Cross, a member of the Lowdham Flood Action Group, shared his concerns about the continuous rising water levels and the potential dangers they could pose to the house. He mentioned an ongoing flood alleviation scheme located a mile from the village, which aims to offer a long-term solution to the region’s flooding issues. While the project is a beacon of hope, the immediate challenge remains to manage the current crisis and ensure the safety of Lowdham’s residents.

United Kingdom Weather
Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

