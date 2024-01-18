Flintshire and Denbighshire Await Crucial Funding Decision for New Archive Facility

Flintshire and Denbighshire, two counties in Wales, anxiously await the result of a £7.336 million funding application that could potentially breathe life into a new central archive facility. The decision, which is expected to be announced within the next eight weeks, carries significant implications for both counties, whose current archive facilities have been flagged as insufficient in meeting modern requirements of space and functionality.

Challenges Faced and the Need for Improvement

Since its conception in 2021, the project has been plagued by a plethora of challenges. The most glaring issue remains the inadequacy of the current facilities, particularly in terms of storage space. The Flintshire Council leader, Ian Roberts, underscored the importance of the archive facilities in preserving the counties' heritage. He acknowledged the need for a comprehensive overhaul of the existing infrastructure, with a particular emphasis on improving access to digital archives.

A Critical Solution for Statutory Services

The improved archive facility is viewed as a critical solution to meet the statutory services that a council is required to provide, particularly in relation to archive legislation. The lack of space and substandard facilities only amplify the urgency of the project, highlighting the necessity for improvements.

The project's future now hinges on the outcome of a revised funding bid submitted to the Welsh National Heritage Lottery Fund. Claire Homard, the chief officer for education and youth services, accentuated the issue of inadequate storage space, coupled with the spiralling costs of storing items.