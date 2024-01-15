Flight Centre NZ Sees Post-Holiday Surge in Bookings and Web Traffic

Flight Centre in New Zealand is witnessing a significant post-holiday surge in bookings and website traffic. There's been a 25% increase in bookings since Monday, January 8, compared to the previous week, and a 20% rise when compared to an average week in the prior month. Concurrently, website visits have surged by 35% for the week of January 8 to January 14. This spike is largely attributed to people seeking to shake off the post-holiday blues by planning their next vacation.

Popular Destinations and Deals

Among the popular destinations, the United States, Britain, and London are topping the list, with London - the most booked location outside of New Zealand and Australia - serving as an entry point for many travelers heading to Europe. The US, particularly Los Angeles, is a sought-after destination for families, while Fiji and the Cook Islands are preferred getaways during school holidays. Flight Centre NZ General Manager Heidi Walker notes that there are currently appealing deals available, with prices nearing pre-pandemic levels.

Flight Deals Close to Pre-Pandemic Levels

Flight Centre's website is showcasing deals such as $1299 return to Los Angeles, $685 return to Fiji, and $999 return to Tokyo. Moreover, Singapore Airlines has announced sale fares from Auckland and Christchurch to over 40 destinations. Not to be left behind, Air New Zealand has also launched promotional deals on its international network.

Return to Seasonal Travel Patterns

These developments indicate a shift back to seasonal travel patterns and sales, with increased capacity between the US and New Zealand contributing to lower prices. The surge in travel bookings demonstrates a strong desire among New Zealanders to plan their next holiday and take advantage of the resumption of seasonal patterns and sales.