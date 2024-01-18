en English
Business

Fitness Tech Startup Harbiz Secures €5M Funding for Global Expansion

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 18, 2024 at 3:41 am EST
Fitness Tech Startup Harbiz Secures €5M Funding for Global Expansion

For fitness professionals yearning for a comprehensive digital management solution, Harbiz is the answer. This Spanish tech startup has successfully raised a hefty €5 million in a funding round designed to bolster its global presence, with a specific focus on the UK and German markets. Spearheading this investment is Octopus Ventures, with additional financial support from JME Ventures, Athos Capital, and Enzo Ventures.

Driving Product-Led Growth and Innovation

The amassed funding will be funneled into Harbiz’s product-led growth strategy, international talent acquisition, and the development of cutting-edge features. One of these features includes the integration of AI tools to enhance user experience. The company’s platform allows fitness experts, including personal trainers and nutritionists, to streamline their client services entirely online. This level of efficiency has resonated with professionals across the globe, with Harbiz operating in over 35 countries and servicing over 6,000 professionals.

Impressive Growth and Future Prospects

In the face of a challenging business climate, Harbiz has demonstrated impressive resilience and growth, doubling its revenue from the previous year. Co-founders Mario Morante and Javier Ortega express unwavering confidence in their vision of transforming Harbiz into the preeminent global platform for fitness and health professionals. The core mission of the company is to provide a holistic management solution that simplifies the workflow of wellness professionals, empowering them to scale their businesses internationally.

Previous Funding Success

This recent funding success isn’t Harbiz’s first rodeo. In May 2022, the fitness tech startup secured €2.5 million in funding, with backing from several venture capital firms and business angels. This consistent financial support underscores Harbiz’s potential and the faith investors have in the company’s innovative mission and approach.

Business United Kingdom
Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

