Fitness Tech Startup Harbiz Secures €5M Funding for Global Expansion

For fitness professionals yearning for a comprehensive digital management solution, Harbiz is the answer. This Spanish tech startup has successfully raised a hefty €5 million in a funding round designed to bolster its global presence, with a specific focus on the UK and German markets. Spearheading this investment is Octopus Ventures, with additional financial support from JME Ventures, Athos Capital, and Enzo Ventures.

Driving Product-Led Growth and Innovation

The amassed funding will be funneled into Harbiz’s product-led growth strategy, international talent acquisition, and the development of cutting-edge features. One of these features includes the integration of AI tools to enhance user experience. The company’s platform allows fitness experts, including personal trainers and nutritionists, to streamline their client services entirely online. This level of efficiency has resonated with professionals across the globe, with Harbiz operating in over 35 countries and servicing over 6,000 professionals.

Impressive Growth and Future Prospects

In the face of a challenging business climate, Harbiz has demonstrated impressive resilience and growth, doubling its revenue from the previous year. Co-founders Mario Morante and Javier Ortega express unwavering confidence in their vision of transforming Harbiz into the preeminent global platform for fitness and health professionals. The core mission of the company is to provide a holistic management solution that simplifies the workflow of wellness professionals, empowering them to scale their businesses internationally.

Previous Funding Success

This recent funding success isn’t Harbiz’s first rodeo. In May 2022, the fitness tech startup secured €2.5 million in funding, with backing from several venture capital firms and business angels. This consistent financial support underscores Harbiz’s potential and the faith investors have in the company’s innovative mission and approach.