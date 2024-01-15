en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

FirstGroup Directors Acquire Shares, Signalling Confidence in Company’s Prospects

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:20 am EST
FirstGroup Directors Acquire Shares, Signalling Confidence in Company’s Prospects

UK-based firm, FirstGroup plc, has announced shareholding acquisitions by two of its directors, a move that aligns with the UK Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The company’s Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer, Ryan Mangold, acquired 60 ordinary shares at a price of £1.77 each, amounting to £106.32. This acquisition took place on January 10, 2024, at the London Stock Exchange and stems from the interim dividend payment by the Trustee of the FirstGroup Share Incentive Plan.

Additional Director Share Acquisition

Alongside Mangold, Anthony Green, an Employee Director at FirstGroup, also expanded his shareholding. Green acquired 13 ordinary shares at the same price of £1.77, totaling £23.03. Like Mangold’s transaction, Green’s shares were procured as a result of reinvestment of dividend income on the same date and location.

Significance of Regulatory Disclosures

These notifications about share acquisitions are standard regulatory disclosures for publicly traded companies. They play a pivotal role in maintaining financial market transparency. Such disclosures offer investors and the public an insight into the financial dealings of company insiders, often serving as indicators of their confidence in the company’s prospects.

FirstGroup’s Recent Share Purchases

FirstGroup has also recently bought back 270,309 of its ordinary shares through Liberum Capital Limited at a weighted average price of 174.13 pence per share. With this purchase, FirstGroup now holds 98,546,126 Ordinary Shares in treasury, out of an overall 652,148,889 Ordinary Shares in issue. The company initially plans to retain the purchased shares as treasury shares but might cancel them in the future.

0
Business United Kingdom
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
16 seconds ago
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts in Finance and Legal Sectors
The year 2023 bore witness to a series of notable occurrences in the financial and legal sectors, leaving lasting imprints on the global landscape. From royal successions and the passing of beloved cultural figures to upheavals in the banking industry and significant legal precedents, the year unfurled a tapestry of events that may shape the
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts in Finance and Legal Sectors
Egypt Emerges as Africa's Top Cement Producer
53 seconds ago
Egypt Emerges as Africa's Top Cement Producer
Davos in Focus: China, Diplomacy, and Economics Amid Snow
54 seconds ago
Davos in Focus: China, Diplomacy, and Economics Amid Snow
Japan's Stock Market Gears Up for Transformation: Aims to Attract Retail Investors and International Funds
22 seconds ago
Japan's Stock Market Gears Up for Transformation: Aims to Attract Retail Investors and International Funds
Everseen Report Reveals Doubling of Cart-Based Losses at Self-Checkouts
40 seconds ago
Everseen Report Reveals Doubling of Cart-Based Losses at Self-Checkouts
Navigating the Turbulence: An In-depth Look at the Chaos in Airports
51 seconds ago
Navigating the Turbulence: An In-depth Look at the Chaos in Airports
Latest Headlines
World News
New Jersey Paves the Way for Enhanced Access to Birth Control
16 seconds
New Jersey Paves the Way for Enhanced Access to Birth Control
Center-Right Politics on the Rise: A Look at Upcoming Global Elections
17 seconds
Center-Right Politics on the Rise: A Look at Upcoming Global Elections
Lome Peace and Security Forum: Fostering Peace and Prosperity in Africa
35 seconds
Lome Peace and Security Forum: Fostering Peace and Prosperity in Africa
Iowa Republicans Brave Cold for First Presidential Contest of 2024
36 seconds
Iowa Republicans Brave Cold for First Presidential Contest of 2024
Game Changer: How a Three-Page Analysis Revitalized Alex Wood's Career
51 seconds
Game Changer: How a Three-Page Analysis Revitalized Alex Wood's Career
Cambodia: Activists Convicted for 'Inciting a Peasant Revolution'
58 seconds
Cambodia: Activists Convicted for 'Inciting a Peasant Revolution'
Navigating the Complex Landscape of Global Financial Challenges
59 seconds
Navigating the Complex Landscape of Global Financial Challenges
Charleston Restaurants Face Health Violations, Majority Improve Upon Reinspection
1 min
Charleston Restaurants Face Health Violations, Majority Improve Upon Reinspection
Study Reveals Potential Vascular Risks of E-Hookahs
1 min
Study Reveals Potential Vascular Risks of E-Hookahs
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
2 mins
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
49 mins
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
58 mins
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
59 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
1 hour
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
2 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
4 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app