FirstGroup Directors Acquire Shares, Signalling Confidence in Company’s Prospects

UK-based firm, FirstGroup plc, has announced shareholding acquisitions by two of its directors, a move that aligns with the UK Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The company’s Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer, Ryan Mangold, acquired 60 ordinary shares at a price of £1.77 each, amounting to £106.32. This acquisition took place on January 10, 2024, at the London Stock Exchange and stems from the interim dividend payment by the Trustee of the FirstGroup Share Incentive Plan.

Additional Director Share Acquisition

Alongside Mangold, Anthony Green, an Employee Director at FirstGroup, also expanded his shareholding. Green acquired 13 ordinary shares at the same price of £1.77, totaling £23.03. Like Mangold’s transaction, Green’s shares were procured as a result of reinvestment of dividend income on the same date and location.

Significance of Regulatory Disclosures

These notifications about share acquisitions are standard regulatory disclosures for publicly traded companies. They play a pivotal role in maintaining financial market transparency. Such disclosures offer investors and the public an insight into the financial dealings of company insiders, often serving as indicators of their confidence in the company’s prospects.

FirstGroup’s Recent Share Purchases

FirstGroup has also recently bought back 270,309 of its ordinary shares through Liberum Capital Limited at a weighted average price of 174.13 pence per share. With this purchase, FirstGroup now holds 98,546,126 Ordinary Shares in treasury, out of an overall 652,148,889 Ordinary Shares in issue. The company initially plans to retain the purchased shares as treasury shares but might cancel them in the future.