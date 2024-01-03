en English
Economy

First-Time Homebuyers Show Resilience Amid Economic Challenges

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:16 pm EST
First-time homebuyers have shown commendable resilience in the face of a challenging economic climate, constituting 28% of the market in 2023. This figure marks a significant increase from the 16% recorded in 2015. A study by Skipton Building Society and Hamptons Estate Agents found that 70% of prospective homeowners are willing to make compromises to secure their first property. Many are open to having a smaller garden (42%), living further from their preferred area (37%), and settling for a smaller home (67%) than initially desired.

Willingness to Go Above and Beyond

In an intriguing turn of events, nearly half of the first-time buyers (47%) are considering making offers above the asking price to improve their chances of buying a home. This move illustrates the determination of these buyers to secure their first homes, even if it means going beyond their initial budget.

A Look at Preferred Property Types

The survey also revealed that 34% of first-time buyers aim for semi-detached homes, while 25% are looking at flats, and 21% at terraced houses. In London, the expectation to buy flats is higher at 38%, indicating a variance in property preferences based on location.

Expert Insight

Skipton Building Society CEO, Charlotte Harrison, remarks that first-time buyers are adjusting their expectations to what they can afford. Aneisha Beveridge from Hamptons notes that first-time buyers are often at an advantage in the current market as they don’t have properties to sell, which can make their offers more attractive even if they are lower.

Despite the challenges, these first-time buyers are displaying a strong desire to own homes. It is a testament to their tenacity and adaptability in the midst of economic uncertainty. Their ability to compromise on certain aspects of their dream homes speaks volumes about their commitment to homeownership. As mortgage rates continue to fall and economic conditions fluctuate, it will be interesting to see how these first-time buyers navigate the market.

United Kingdom
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

