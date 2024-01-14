Finglesham’s Crown Inn Granted Extended Hours Amid Noise Complaints

The Crown Inn, a well-loved pub nestled in the heart of Finglesham, near Deal, finds itself at the center of a controversy. Despite ongoing complaints from a section of local residents about noise disturbances and littering, Dover District Council has given the pub a green light to extend its hours for selling alcohol and playing music. This decision, while of concern to some, has been welcomed by others who argue that the pub is integral to the village’s vibrancy.

Residents’ Complaints

Reports emerged of loud music and disruptive behavior from pub-goers that disrupted the tranquility of this otherwise serene village. One family voiced their distress, stating they felt like ‘prisoners in one room’ due to the incessant noise. Another resident shared an incident of finding a soiled nappy and bottles scattered in their garden, presumably discarded by unruly patrons.

The Village’s Heartbeat

However, not everyone shares these sentiments. Supporters of the pub claim that it is essential to maintaining the village’s lively atmosphere. They argue that it is frequented by well over half of the residents, and in most cases, the disturbance caused is minimal. The pub, in their eyes, is less a nuisance and more a source of community bonding and cheer.

Compromise and Resolution

In response to the complaints, the pub management made a commitment at the licensing sub-committee hearing to keep the noise at a reasonable level and to implement adjustments. Notably, they proposed directing smokers to use the back door—an effort to contain noise and prevent littering. After deliberation, the council approved the extension, allowing the pub to sell alcohol until midnight from Monday to Thursday and play music until 12:30 am. The music can continue until 1 am on Friday and Saturday nights, although the pub has committed to ceasing at midnight. However, a request to extend Sunday music hours was denied, maintaining the current cutoff at 12:01 am.

In a world increasingly dominated by impersonal chains and franchises, places like the Crown Inn offer a unique blend of community spirit and local charm. While it’s important to address the concerns of those affected by noise and littering, it’s equally crucial to preserve these community hubs which often serve as the lifeblood of villages like Finglesham.