Fidelity Asian Values Plc Discloses Total Voting Rights and Share Capital

In a recent regulatory disclosure, Fidelity Asian Values Plc, a UK-based investment company, announced its total number of voting rights and share capital. The disclosure, made in compliance with the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, specifically DTR 5.6.1, revealed no changes in the company’s ordinary share status throughout December 2023.

Unchanged Share Status

The investment firm reported that there were no ordinary shares repurchased into Treasury or canceled during the last month of 2023. Similarly, no new ordinary shares were issued, maintaining the share status quo. The issued share capital of the company now stands at 75,580,889 ordinary shares, inclusive of 3,889,378 ordinary shares held in Treasury.

No Voting Rights for Treasury Shares

Fidelity Asian Values Plc clarified that the treasury shares do not carry any voting rights. This distinction is of notable importance as it influences the total number of voting rights within the company. As a result, the total number of voting rights in Fidelity Asian Values Plc stands at 71,691,511.

Implications for Shareholders

This figure is of significance for shareholders as it serves as the denominator for calculations to determine whether they need to notify their interest in, or changes to their interest in, the company according to the FCA’s rules. The announcement was made by Nira Mistry, acting on behalf of FIL Investments International, who serves as the Company Secretary.

