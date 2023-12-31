Eurostar Halts Services Amid Festive Season Chaos Caused by Flooding

In a significant disruption to festive season travel, Eurostar was forced to cancel all its train services from London on Saturday, due to the flooding of a tunnel beneath the River Thames. This unfortunate event occurred amid the severe weather conditions brought on by Storm Gerrit, which has been causing strong winds and heavy rain across the UK.

Implications of the Disruption

The flooding resulted in hundreds of passengers stranded at both London’s St. Pancras International station and the Gare du Nord station in Paris. Eurostar, the operator of the affected routes between London, Paris, Brussels, and Amsterdam, announced a minimum of 29 train cancellations and confirmed that no further services would run for the rest of the day.

The company offered its sincere apologies and emphasized the inconvenience caused to travelers during this crucial time of the festive season. The disruptions to Eurostar services compound the existing travel chaos, which had already been impacted by a strike by Eurotunnel staff prior to Christmas.

Amidst the Chaos, a Ray of Hope

Despite the challenging circumstances, engineers reported that the water levels in the tunnel were receding. Eurostar planned to resume full services on Sunday. However, as the UK’s Met Office had forecasted more stormy weather with high winds and rain, further travel disruptions were anticipated during the last weekend of the year.

Passengers Left Scrambling

The immediate effects of the disruption were acutely felt by the passengers. Many were left scrambling to find last-minute accommodation or alternative plans. Some expressed disappointment at the unexpected hindrance to their New Year’s Eve plans. The cancellations affected around 16,000 people, including newlyweds planning to spend their New Year’s Eve at Disneyland Paris.

The flooding, caused by a burst pipe feeding the tunnel’s fire safety system, was exacerbated by the strong winds and heavy rain brought by Storm Gerrit. The cancellation of services left many passengers frustrated and disappointed at having their holiday plans ruined.