Agriculture

Fertilizers Linked to Rising Microplastic Levels in Agricultural Soils, Study Finds

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:31 pm EST
Fertilizers Linked to Rising Microplastic Levels in Agricultural Soils, Study Finds

Unseen to the naked eye yet dramatically altering our environment, the escalating issue of microplastics in agricultural soils has come under the spotlight in a recent study. Conducted by Lancaster University and Rothamsted Research in the UK, the study links the increased presence of microplastics in soil to the use of both organic and inorganic fertilizers.

A Historical Lens on Microplastic Concentration

Published in Nature, the study utilized an extensive repository of historical soil samples collected over 180 years. The 18 separate collection points provided a unique opportunity to observe the changes in microplastic concentrations in agricultural soils over time. Remarkably, no microplastics were detected prior to 1914, indicating that the surge in soil microplastics is a recent phenomenon.

The Correlation with Plastics and Fertilizers

The study observed a significant rise in soil microplastic levels from 1966 to 2022, a period that aligns with the widespread use of plastics. The research identified the time span between 1914 and 1966 as a phase when microplastics found in soil were likely from societal use rather than agriculture. However, post-1966, the research noted a marked difference in microplastic amounts in soils treated with manure or inorganic fertilizers compared to untreated soils.

The Implications of the Findings

While the manure and inorganic treatments did not significantly differ from each other, their correlation with increased microplastic concentrations implicates the application of fertilizers as a direct contributor to the growing problem of soil microplastic pollution. The study underscores the urgency for a more profound understanding of the impact of microplastics on agricultural systems and a reassessment of plastic use in agriculture.

Simultaneously, the study also touches on the potential of using the by-product of fatty acid extraction from fish as a fertilizer, an aspect of the circular economy that could have implications for soil microplastics. Furthermore, the research stresses on the potential of phytoremediation, a soil remediation technology, to address micro and nano plastic contamination in soil and plants, highlighting the limitations of existing removal methods and proposed improvements in phytoremediation techniques.

In conclusion, the rising tide of microplastics in our soils urgently calls for innovative research and more sustainable agricultural practices. As we strive to feed a growing global population, we must also ensure the health of the very ground we sow our seeds in, for the future of our planet depends on it.

0
Agriculture Environmental Science United Kingdom
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

