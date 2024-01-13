en English
Business

Ferro-Alloy Resources Overcomes Production Hurdles, Accumulates Stockpile

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:02 am EST
Ferro-Alloy Resources Overcomes Production Hurdles, Accumulates Stockpile

Ferro-Alloy Resources Ltd (FAR), a company listed on the London Stock Exchange, has successfully surmounted previous production difficulties. The achievement came following the procurement of extra concentrate from various suppliers, which enabled the firm to amass a seven-month stockpile, ensuring uninterrupted production. FAR is also considering processing a variety of superior quality concentrates to augment production levels.

Impact of Commodity Prices and Revised Revenue Forecast

Despite a slight uptick in 2023’s production rates, key commodities such as vanadium, molybdenum, and nickel saw a notable drop in prices compared to the preceding year. This led Shore Capital, FAR’s house broker, to revise its revenue forecast for 2023, lowering it to $5.7 million from the previous estimate of $6.9 million.

Valuation of FAR’s Equity and Balasausqandiq Project

Central to FAR’s equity valuation is the Balasausqandiq project, comprising approximately 98% of the valuation. The project is projected to produce 22.4 kilotons of vanadium pentoxide (V2O5) by 2030. The eagerly awaited feasibility study results for this project are expected to be released this April.

Despite the current asset valuation standing at 601 million pounds or 81p per share, Shore Capital has imposed a 60% risk discount, leading to a revised valuation of 240 million pounds or 33p per share, a significant drop from the previous 42p.

Vanadium Prices and Market Outlook

Shore Capital also noted that vanadium prices have retreated from their recent peaks of $10.2/lb to $6.0/lb, aligning with long-term projections. The Asian aluminium market is anticipated to continue its recovery in 2024, and Chinese ferro-alloy smelters plan to strengthen green production efforts this year. The rare earth magnet production is also expected to advance in the US and Europe in 2024.

Meanwhile, the Indian flat steel market witnessed a price decline due to sluggish domestic demand, leading to a drop in prices by Rs. 300-1,700/ton. Despite these challenges, the outlook for the Indian market remains positive, with an expected demand surge for PM plates and government measures against imports forecasting a promising trajectory for flat steel.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

