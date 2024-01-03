en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Ferguson plc Acquires 54,750 Shares in $3 Billion Repurchase Program

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:12 am EST
Ferguson plc Acquires 54,750 Shares in $3 Billion Repurchase Program

Ferguson plc, a multinational firm listed on the New York and London Stock Exchanges under the ticker FERG, has made a significant move in its financial strategy. It has acquired 54,750 of its own ordinary shares, a major step in its $3.0 billion share repurchase program. This transaction was conducted between December 26, 2023, and December 29, 2023.

Ferguson’s Financial Strategy

The company intends to keep these acquired shares in treasury, a common practice for corporations that allows them to reduce their share capital. After this purchase, Ferguson’s treasury will hold a total of 28,863,645 shares. This strategic move offers benefits such as potential earnings per share accretion, providing a strong signal to the market about the company’s belief in its intrinsic value.

Implications for Shareholders

With the completion of the purchase, the current number of ordinary shares in circulation stands at 203,307,537. This figure is especially significant for shareholders and those with notification obligations. They need to disclose their interests or changes to their interests in the company, following the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. These regulations are designed to promote transparency in the financial market, ensuring that shareholders and potential investors have access to essential information.

Compliance with Regulations

This share repurchase activity aligns with the regulations stipulated by the Market Abuse Regulation and the Commission Delegated Regulation of the European Union. As such, Ferguson’s actions not only bolster their financial strategy but also underscore their commitment to maintaining regulatory compliance. Detailed information regarding the individual share purchases is available in the ‘2023 Share Buy-Back’ section of the Shareholder Center on the Ferguson website.

0
Business United Kingdom
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

R1 RCM Inc: A Stock to Watch in the Financial Sector

By Saboor Bayat

TGS Sets New Record with Deepwater OBN Survey Offshore Guyana

By BNN Correspondents

Canadian Stocks Begin 2024 with a Dip; Primo Water Corp Bucks the Trend

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Hello Group Inc. Reports Q3 2023 Financial Results Amid User Engagement Challenges

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Agnikul Cosmos Soars Amid Challenges: Net Loss Increases but Revenue A ...
@Business · 1 min
Agnikul Cosmos Soars Amid Challenges: Net Loss Increases but Revenue A ...
heart comment 0
Verizon Communications: A Tale of Underperformance in Stock Market

By Salman Khan

Verizon Communications: A Tale of Underperformance in Stock Market
Wallbox to Present at the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference

By Safak Costu

Wallbox to Present at the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference
First Watch Restaurant Gr’s 12-Month Price Target Adjusted: An In-Depth Analysis

By Muthana Al-Najjar

First Watch Restaurant Gr's 12-Month Price Target Adjusted: An In-Depth Analysis
Perspective Therapeutics to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

By Nimrah Khatoon

Perspective Therapeutics to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Latest Headlines
World News
Scynexis Adjusts Commercial Agreement with GSK Following Product Recall
34 seconds
Scynexis Adjusts Commercial Agreement with GSK Following Product Recall
Michael Bandy's Resilience Amidst Broncos' Tumultuous Season
1 min
Michael Bandy's Resilience Amidst Broncos' Tumultuous Season
Capital Blue Cross Aids Food Insecurity Fight with Notable Donations
1 min
Capital Blue Cross Aids Food Insecurity Fight with Notable Donations
Wichita Police Introduce Sensory Kits for Autism Outreach
2 mins
Wichita Police Introduce Sensory Kits for Autism Outreach
Trump, Traditional Polling, and the 2024 Election: A Republican Dilemma
2 mins
Trump, Traditional Polling, and the 2024 Election: A Republican Dilemma
Former Fulham Star Kay Voser Reveals Personal Struggles with Addiction and Mental Health
3 mins
Former Fulham Star Kay Voser Reveals Personal Struggles with Addiction and Mental Health
Boot Tan Fest 2024: A Celebration of Women and Winter Sports at Sunlight Mountain
3 mins
Boot Tan Fest 2024: A Celebration of Women and Winter Sports at Sunlight Mountain
Daniel Garcia Triumphs at AEW Worlds End, Eyes Key Contract Year
3 mins
Daniel Garcia Triumphs at AEW Worlds End, Eyes Key Contract Year
Robert Kubica: From F1 Highs and Lows to the World Endurance Championship
3 mins
Robert Kubica: From F1 Highs and Lows to the World Endurance Championship
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
7 mins
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
21 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
4 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
4 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
6 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
7 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app