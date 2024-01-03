Ferguson plc Acquires 54,750 Shares in $3 Billion Repurchase Program

Ferguson plc, a multinational firm listed on the New York and London Stock Exchanges under the ticker FERG, has made a significant move in its financial strategy. It has acquired 54,750 of its own ordinary shares, a major step in its $3.0 billion share repurchase program. This transaction was conducted between December 26, 2023, and December 29, 2023.

Ferguson’s Financial Strategy

The company intends to keep these acquired shares in treasury, a common practice for corporations that allows them to reduce their share capital. After this purchase, Ferguson’s treasury will hold a total of 28,863,645 shares. This strategic move offers benefits such as potential earnings per share accretion, providing a strong signal to the market about the company’s belief in its intrinsic value.

Implications for Shareholders

With the completion of the purchase, the current number of ordinary shares in circulation stands at 203,307,537. This figure is especially significant for shareholders and those with notification obligations. They need to disclose their interests or changes to their interests in the company, following the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. These regulations are designed to promote transparency in the financial market, ensuring that shareholders and potential investors have access to essential information.

Compliance with Regulations

This share repurchase activity aligns with the regulations stipulated by the Market Abuse Regulation and the Commission Delegated Regulation of the European Union. As such, Ferguson’s actions not only bolster their financial strategy but also underscore their commitment to maintaining regulatory compliance. Detailed information regarding the individual share purchases is available in the ‘2023 Share Buy-Back’ section of the Shareholder Center on the Ferguson website.