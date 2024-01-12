Fenwick Launches ‘Bright New View’ Campaign: A Beacon of Optimism and Style

UK’s family-owned department store, Fenwick, has unveiled its second advertising campaign, ‘Bright New View,’ a mere four months after its historic first. This fresh campaign is painted with gentle hues of optimism and zeroes in on fashion, beauty, and home, striking a chord with the current moods and mindsets. The central theme encourages consumers to don joyful fashion choices that echo their unique perspective, aiming to bolster confidence as they transition towards spring.

A Symphony of Brands

The campaign features an ensemble cast of brands. For women, the lineup includes Nanushka, Victoria Beckham, The Vampire’s Wife, L’IDEE, and Herve Leger. For men, the assortment comprises brands like Marni, MM6, and Barbour. It’s not just a showcase but an invitation for consumers to explore and express their style.

Guiding Voices

Sue Shields, the Womenswear Buying Manager at Fenwick, emphasizes the effortless evolution of style that the campaign promises. On the beauty front, Vesa Kalho, the Beauty Buying Manager, highlights ‘skinvestment’ products. These include The Ordinary’s hyaluronic acid, Clarins’ Double Serum, and luxury items like La Mer’s Crème de la Mer. It’s about fostering confidence not just through fashion but also by embracing a beauty regimen that truly cares for your skin.

Expert Commentary and Exclusive Events

The campaign goes beyond mere advertising, involving expert commentary, in-store events, and exclusive panel talks. One such panel, ‘Fresh Perspectives: A Panel on New Directions,’ is led by Chant Joseph. The panelists, Elizabeth Uviebinen and Emma-Louise Boynton, engage in a stimulating discussion about modern self-care and creativity.

To further the discourse on wellbeing, Fenwick will also host a talk by Neon founder Nicola Elliott at Fenwick Newcastle. The ‘Bright New View’ is not just a campaign; it’s a comprehensive experience that nudges consumers towards a brighter, more confident tomorrow.