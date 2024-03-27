Feminist Rock Trio Zenana's Stunning Comeback in Their 70s: Record Deal & Summer Shows

Formed in Milton Keynes in 1983, Zenana, a groundbreaking rock band, is making a sensational return to the music scene. After disbanding in 1987, members Anita Gabriella Tedder, Penny Griffiths, and Ruth Elder have reunited following an unexpected resurgence in popularity, thanks to a young DJ's discovery of their early single. Now, in their seventies and facing health challenges, they have inked a record deal and are preparing for live performances this summer.

The Rediscovery and Revival

Their journey back to the stage began when 24-year-old DJ Kiernan Abbott found and played their single "Witches" at club nights across Europe, leading to a record deal with Amsterdam-based Rush Hour. The track, emblematic of Zenana's commitment to women's empowerment, had gone unnoticed during its initial release but now forms the centerpiece of their comeback. The unexpected attention culminated in the band releasing an EP, including remixed versions of their original songs, set to launch at the end of May.

Challenges and Determination

Despite initial hesitations due to health issues—ranging from pacemakers and cancer to hip replacements and kidney problems—the trio is embracing this second chance. Their personal adversities have not dampened their spirits; instead, they view their return as a testament to resilience and a celebration of life's unpredictability. With rehearsals underway, Zenana is not only revisiting their musical past but is also stepping into a new chapter, ready to reconnect with fans and inspire new audiences.

Looking Ahead: Live Shows and Legacy

Zenana's scheduled shows for June and July, including a notable festival appearance at BedGringe on July 28, mark their first live performances in nearly four decades. The anticipation for their EP release and the embrace of their legacy by a new generation highlight the enduring relevance of their message and music. As they prepare to take the stage once again, Zenana embodies the timeless nature of their art and the unyielding strength of their spirit, proving it's never too late for a comeback.

Their story is a powerful reminder of music's lasting impact and the unexpected ways in which it can return to the spotlight. As Zenana steps back into the limelight, they not only celebrate their past achievements but also forge new memories with fans old and new, demonstrating that age is but a number when it comes to following one's passion.