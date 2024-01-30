Federated Hermes UK Addresses Voluntary Carbon Market Integrity

Recent concerns about greenwashing and the overstatement of benefits in voluntary carbon markets (VCMs) have caught the attention of the Federated Hermes UK Nature Impact team. These concerns are particularly focused on projects like REDD+ in developing countries, which aim to reduce emissions through deforestation prevention. However, these projects are often plagued by complexities and subjectivity in their baselines and benchmarking processes.

Softening Prices and UK-based Schemes

In response to the increasing criticisms, prices for REDD+ carbon credits have begun to soften. Meanwhile, UK-based schemes like the Woodland Carbon Code (WCC) and the UK Peatland Code, both of which are endorsed by the UK government, have emerged as more transparent alternatives. These codes offer scientifically-backed methodologies without needing to rely on external reference regions to prove additionality. The WCC focuses on carbon sequestration from new trees, while the UK Peatland Code generates credits by reducing emissions from degraded peat habitats. Both codes incorporate conservative estimates and risk buffers.

Federated Hermes' Strategy and Future Considerations

The Federated Hermes UK Nature Impact strategy is currently focusing on investments that are aligned with these UK government-endorsed codes due to their integrity and scientific foundation. However, the possibility of including REDD+ schemes in the future is not ruled out. The firm's decision would be guided by the Science and Impact Advisory Committee (SIAC). The firm emphasizes the importance of robust methodologies and the integrity of VCMs, while also acknowledging the environmental and social benefits of well-verified projects.

Voluntary Carbon Market Integrity

Further fuelling the conversation on VCM integrity, a new study has suggested that improved cookstove carbon credits could be overvalued. This casts significant doubt on the worth of this popular type of voluntary emission reductions. The study also addresses scandals in the voluntary carbon market, including greenwashing, land grabs, and over-crediting of projects. Certifiers such as Verra and Gold Standard have been mentioned, along with their responses to the study's findings. The sentiment towards the voluntary carbon market is seemingly low, with integrity being a key stumbling block.