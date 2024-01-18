February Half-Term Brings Fun-Filled Events to UK Theme Parks

February half-term in the UK is set to be a period of fun-filled adventures as top theme parks in the country roll out an array of child-friendly events. From brick-building sessions at Legoland Windsor to pre-historic escapades at Alton Towers, there is something to cater to every family's interests.

Legoland's Brick Days

Legoland Windsor is resurrecting its popular Brick Days event from February 10 to March 11, 2024. This event offers children the opportunity to engage in brick-building activities and build challenges. The attraction also boasts over 30 rides and attractions, providing endless entertainment for the entire family. Brick Days tickets start at £35 per person, but children under 0.9 meters in height can enter for free.

Alton Towers' New Events

Alton Towers is introducing a range of new events from February 10 to February 25. This includes the Battle Galleons Seadog Starkey's Sailing School and a variety of entertainment and shows. Parkgoers can also join a pre-historic adventure at the Dinosaur Breakout event. Tickets for these events start from £15 per person and are free for children under 23 months.

Paultons Park's Break Sessions

Paultons Park is bringing back its Paultons Break sessions from February 10, 2024. Visitors can explore Peppa Pig World and other themed worlds like Tornado Spring and the Lost Kingdom. The family breaks at Paultons Park start from £288 for two adults and two children.

Chessington World of Adventures' Half-Term Offerings

Last but not least, Chessington World of Adventures will offer educational talks from zookeepers and an animal trail for visitors during the half-term period. These events provide a unique opportunity for children to learn more about animals while having fun.