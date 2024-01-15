en English
Feathered Hat Incident at King Charles III’s Coronation: A Royal Gaffe or Deliberate Act?

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:01 am EST
Feathered Hat Incident at King Charles III’s Coronation: A Royal Gaffe or Deliberate Act?

In a moment of unexpected levity during the solemnity of King Charles III’s Coronation, the world found itself chuckling over a feathered hat. Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, found herself in the center of a humorous incident that saw her large feathered hat obscuring the view of her nephew, Prince Harry. An incident that blossomed into a global talking point as the feather from the hat playfully blocked the Duke of Sussex’s face while he sat in the third row, overshadowed by his aunt.

Feathered Fiasco or Mere Mishap?

As reported in the soon-to-be-published book ‘Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story’ by renowned author Robert Hardman, Princess Anne had her reservations about the size of the hat. Despite her concerns, she was mandated to wear it. Amidst whispers and suggestions that she may have intentionally worn the hat to block Prince Harry’s view, Princess Anne defended herself, explaining her adherence to instructions and the last-minute seat switch for a quick departure.

Prince Harry’s Sole Appearance

Prince Harry, attending the Coronation without his family, was a notable presence. His interactions with the royal family members were observed and analyzed by many, given his widely known estranged status within the royal family. However, the Duke of Sussex had no known interaction with his brother and sister-in-law, the Prince and Princess of Wales, during the Coronation.

Behind the Royal Curtains

Hardman’s book doesn’t only shed light on this humorous incident, but it also delves into the complexities of the royal relationships. It features a touching moment when Princess Anne greeted Prince Harry with a warm hug and accompanied him to pay respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral. ‘Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story’ is set to hit the shelves in hardback on January 18, published by Macmillan, promising a riveting insight into the inner workings of the new court under King Charles III.

United Kingdom
BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged.

