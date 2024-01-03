en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Farnborough Airport Expansion Plan: More Flights Amid Environmental Concerns

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:05 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 2:26 am EST
Farnborough Airport Expansion Plan: More Flights Amid Environmental Concerns

In a development that has raised eyebrows and sparked debate, Farnborough Airport, the busiest private jet airfield in the UK, has unveiled an ambitious plan to double its weekend flights. This announcement comes on the heels of former Farnborough Noise Group chair, Colin Shearn, being served an antisocial behaviour injunction (asbi), a court order that effectively muzzles his opposition to the airport’s expansion.

The Silencing of a Vocal Critic

Colin Shearn, a tireless campaigner against the airport’s expansion, found himself under the scrutiny of Hampshire police, who accused him of running an aggressive campaign against the airfield. The subsequent court-issued asbi now prohibits Shearn from causing harassment or annoyance in relation to the airport’s activities, thereby silencing a significant voice of opposition.

The Evolution of Farnborough Airport

Over the last three decades, Farnborough Airport has transformed from a military and civil aviation research center into a thriving hub for business aviation. Despite mounting concerns from the local community about noise pollution, environmental degradation, and the impact of increased air traffic, the airport contends that the expansion is crucial to cater to the growing demand for business travel.

(Read Also: Former Albanian Prime Minister Under House Arrest Amid Corruption Charges)

Between Economic Boost and Environmental Impact

The airport’s expansion plan, it argues, will serve as a significant economic booster for the UK. Critics, however, counter this claim, arguing that many of the flights are leisure-oriented, not business-related. They further contend that the airport’s operations, on a per-passenger basis, contribute substantially to pollution. Despite this, Farnborough Airport insists that the majority of its flights are business-related and that it remains steadfast in its commitment to sustainability.

The situation involving Shearn has caught the attention of local media and garnered public support, igniting a contentious debate over the airport’s expansion and its potential environmental repercussions.

(Read Also: Afghanistan Today: A Mosaic of Hope, Challenges, and Resilience)

0
Business United Kingdom
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Evelyn Partners Strengthens Leeds Investment Team with New Partner

By Ebenezer Mensah

The Royal Mint's Net Zero Targets Officially Validated by SBTi

By Nitish Verma

Tech Start-ups and the ASX: A Tale of Hesitation and Hope

By Geeta Pillai

NFU Warns of Potential Consolidation in Horticulture; Urban gro Inc Secures $20M Contract

By Rizwan Shah

Tan Delta Systems Forecasts Lower 2023 Revenue: Progress and Optimism ...
@Business · 2 mins
Tan Delta Systems Forecasts Lower 2023 Revenue: Progress and Optimism ...
heart comment 0
FTSE 100 Marks 40th Anniversary: A Peek into Global Markets and Corporate Milestones

By BNN Correspondents

FTSE 100 Marks 40th Anniversary: A Peek into Global Markets and Corporate Milestones
German Bund Yields Surge without Market-Driving News: A Prediction of Upcoming Change?

By Geeta Pillai

German Bund Yields Surge without Market-Driving News: A Prediction of Upcoming Change?
Nigerian Banks Amplify Support for SMEs: A Look Back at 2023

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nigerian Banks Amplify Support for SMEs: A Look Back at 2023
The Rise of E-commerce in Saudi Arabia: A New Era of Opportunities and Challenges

By Hadeel Hashem

The Rise of E-commerce in Saudi Arabia: A New Era of Opportunities and Challenges
Latest Headlines
World News
Real Sociedad and Alaves Battle to a Draw in La Liga Thriller
29 seconds
Real Sociedad and Alaves Battle to a Draw in La Liga Thriller
PM Modi Kickstarts a Series of Nationwide Development Projects
48 seconds
PM Modi Kickstarts a Series of Nationwide Development Projects
Nepal to Destroy Four Million Doses of Sinovac COVID-19 Vaccines
1 min
Nepal to Destroy Four Million Doses of Sinovac COVID-19 Vaccines
Unrest in Bimbilla: Supporters of Candidate Alhaji Nuhu Zaruk Protest Vetting Exclusion
2 mins
Unrest in Bimbilla: Supporters of Candidate Alhaji Nuhu Zaruk Protest Vetting Exclusion
Polly Emenike Honored for his Contributions to the Nanka Champions League
2 mins
Polly Emenike Honored for his Contributions to the Nanka Champions League
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
Seven Unsuccessful Loan Deals in Premier League History
2 mins
Seven Unsuccessful Loan Deals in Premier League History
Echoes of Conflict: Protests in Istanbul and Crisis in Ukraine
2 mins
Echoes of Conflict: Protests in Istanbul and Crisis in Ukraine
Maratha Reservation Agitation Intensifies in Maharashtra: New Leader Emerges Amidst Political Turmoil
2 mins
Maratha Reservation Agitation Intensifies in Maharashtra: New Leader Emerges Amidst Political Turmoil
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
37 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app