Automotive

Fareham Prepares for Parking Revolution with Fareham Live

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:56 pm EST
Fareham Prepares for Parking Revolution with Fareham Live

In a significant move, Fareham Borough Council has permanently shut down the Osborn Road Multi Storey car park, paving the way for its imminent demolition and redevelopment. This closure is a critical step in facilitating the transfer of staff and equipment and handing over the site to Neilcott Construction Ltd., the developers spearheading this ambitious project.

An Exciting Transformation

The outdated Osborn Road parking structure will be replaced by a state-of-the-art surface car park, christened Fareham Live. Sean Woodward, the leader of Fareham Borough Council, expressed his enthusiasm for the project, which is poised to introduce larger parking spaces, including four cutting-edge electric charging points, with the scope for adding 12 more in the future. The new Fareham Live car park is anticipated to be operational by 2024.

A New Hub for Arts and Entertainment

But it’s not just parking that’s getting an upgrade. Fareham Live also refers to a brand new arts and entertainment venue expected to host large performances. The car park is designed to complement this venue, reflecting a synchronized vision of revitalizing the local cultural landscape.

Alternate Parking Arrangements

While the Osborn Road car park is under reconstruction, motorists are advised to use the Fareham Shopping Centre multi-storey car park. Not only does this location provide ample parking, including generous disabled parking, but it also offers direct access to the shopping center and Shopmobility services. The council assures residents and visitors that the town center’s parking capacity, currently standing at over 1,000 spaces, will see a significant increase once the new car park is operational.

Automotive United Kingdom
Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

