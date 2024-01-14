en English
Fareham Council to Commemorate 80th Anniversary of D-Day Landings

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:26 pm EST
Fareham Council to Commemorate 80th Anniversary of D-Day Landings

In a profound gesture of remembrance and honor, Fareham Borough Council is set to host a significant event commemorating the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings. The celebration, slated for June 6 at Solent Airport, will pay tribute to a pivotal moment in world history – the D-Day landings and the Battle of Normandy, instrumental in the liberation of France and Europe during the Second World War.

Event Details and Budget

The council has earmarked a budget of £30,000 for the event and has entrusted its organization to Montserrat Events. The ceremony’s centerpiece is anticipated to be a ‘fly-in event’, a salute to the historic D-Day landings. This anniversary event holds particular significance as it may possibly be the last of this scale, owing to the diminishing number of surviving veterans who partook in the landings.

Historical Significance of Solent Airport

Formerly known as HMS Daedalus, Solent Airport played a vital role during the war, with the highest number of sorties flying out of the UK on D-Day. The council leaders and councillors have expressed their commitment to ensuring the commemoration is a fitting tribute while maintaining a balance on the costs and risks involved. The recent passing of veteran Stanley Richardson, who served at HMS Daedalus, at the age of 104, underscores the importance and urgency of such commemorations.

Remembering the Heroes

As we approach the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings, this event serves as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by countless individuals during the Second World War. The Fareham Borough Council’s planned commemoration is a testament to their enduring legacy and a chance for future generations to learn about this pivotal moment in history. It is a commitment to never forget the heroes who risked their lives for our freedom today.

History United Kingdom
Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

