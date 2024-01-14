Fareham Council to Commemorate 80th Anniversary of D-Day Landings

In a profound gesture of remembrance and honor, Fareham Borough Council is set to host a significant event commemorating the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings. The celebration, slated for June 6 at Solent Airport, will pay tribute to a pivotal moment in world history – the D-Day landings and the Battle of Normandy, instrumental in the liberation of France and Europe during the Second World War.

Event Details and Budget

The council has earmarked a budget of £30,000 for the event and has entrusted its organization to Montserrat Events. The ceremony’s centerpiece is anticipated to be a ‘fly-in event’, a salute to the historic D-Day landings. This anniversary event holds particular significance as it may possibly be the last of this scale, owing to the diminishing number of surviving veterans who partook in the landings.

Historical Significance of Solent Airport

Formerly known as HMS Daedalus, Solent Airport played a vital role during the war, with the highest number of sorties flying out of the UK on D-Day. The council leaders and councillors have expressed their commitment to ensuring the commemoration is a fitting tribute while maintaining a balance on the costs and risks involved. The recent passing of veteran Stanley Richardson, who served at HMS Daedalus, at the age of 104, underscores the importance and urgency of such commemorations.

Remembering the Heroes

As we approach the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings, this event serves as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by countless individuals during the Second World War. The Fareham Borough Council’s planned commemoration is a testament to their enduring legacy and a chance for future generations to learn about this pivotal moment in history. It is a commitment to never forget the heroes who risked their lives for our freedom today.