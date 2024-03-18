Fanciful Figures at Sir John Soane's Museum: Tiny People, Grand Designs

The Fanciful Figures exhibition at Sir John Soane's Museum in London is currently showcasing an intriguing aspect of architectural drawings: staffage. These tiny figures, often overlooked, have played a significant role in illustrating the scale and purpose of buildings since the 1600s, while also adding a layer of aspirational allure to entice investors and patrons.

The Evolution of Staffage

Staffage began its journey in the realm of landscape paintings before making a significant leap into architectural drawings. The exhibition traces this evolution through 33 works dating from the 17th to the 19th centuries, demonstrating how these figures added not only scale but also color, animation, and a counterbalance to the architectural forms they accompanied. From city traders and families to street-boxers, each figure tells a story, enriching the drawing with life and context.

More Than Just Decoration

While staffage initially served the practical purpose of indicating scale, its role expanded to include the portrayal of social and aspirational qualities of the envisioned buildings. The exhibition features examples where staffage transforms architectural drawings into a form of advertising, suggesting the type of activities and people that the building could attract. This aspect highlights the interplay between form and function in architecture, where the inclusion of people and animals serves to illustrate potential uses of the space while enhancing its aesthetic appeal.

Artistic and Entrepreneurial Delight

The inclusion of staffage in architectural drawings also invites more playful interpretations, offering glimpses into alternative realities or aspirational qualities. For instance, Joseph Bonomi's drawings for a prospective redesign of Lincoln's Inn Fields include a variety of characters that suggest a vibrant social life, contrasting with the area's historical reputation for squalor. This playful aspect of staffage underscores its dual role as both an artistic expression and an entrepreneurial strategy to persuade clients and investors.

The Fanciful Figures exhibition not only showcases the historical significance of staffage in architectural drawings but also celebrates its artistic and entrepreneurial aspects. By highlighting how these tiny figures have been used to bring architectural visions to life, the exhibition invites visitors to appreciate the nuances and creativity embedded in architectural drawings. As such, staffage continues to kindle architects' strangest desires, bridging the gap between practicality and imagination in the world of architecture.