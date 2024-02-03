Family-friendly South West Model Show to Thrill Enthusiasts at Tank Museum

Mark your calendars as the world-renowned South West Model Show is all set to enthrall enthusiasts at the Tank Museum in Bovington, Dorset - home to the largest collection of military vehicles on the planet. The event, scheduled for February 10 and 11, promises to be a family-friendly extravaganza packed with interactive experiences and a plethora of activities.

A Kaleidoscope of Activities

Attendees at the South West Model Show will be spoilt for choice. From participating in the electric excitement of Scalextric racing to flying model aeroplanes under the expert guidance of the British Model Flying Association, there's no shortage of thrilling experiences. Fans of the iconic British television series Doctor Who are in for a special treat as the Dalek Charity Squad make an appearance, bringing the famed Daleks to life.

The Power of Modelling

Beyond the fun and games, the show also spotlights the art of modelling. A modelling competition, sponsored by Airfix and the Arts University of Bournemouth (AUB), will showcase the creativity of participants, with displays that are sure to impress. AUB further enriches the event by conducting a tree-making workshop, encouraging guests to dive hands-on into the world of model making.

Models for Heroes and Rare Vehicles

Further enhancing the event's appeal is a model-building session hosted by Models for Heroes, promoting the therapeutic benefits of modelling. Additionally, the event presents a rare opportunity for visitors to explore the Vehicle Conservation Centre. Here, attendees can feast their eyes on a collection of rare and uncommon armoured vehicles, typically hidden from public view. Tom Holmes, the event's manager, is enthusiastic about the show's potential, affirming its appeal to both families and modelling enthusiasts.