Families of Nottingham Attack Victims Demand Public Inquiry; US to Respond to Jordan Base Attack

The families of the victims of the recent Nottingham attack have taken their demand for a public inquiry to Downing Street. Meeting with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Home Secretary James Cleverly, and Health Secretary Victoria Atkins, they expressed their concerns over perceived failings in the lead-up to the tragic event. Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, who also met the families, expressed support for their calls for a public inquiry. The quest for justice, accountability, and future prevention has become an urgent mission for these families.

Seeking Answers: Nottingham Attack and Police Response

In the aftermath of the horrific attack in Nottingham, questions abound. The families of the victims are particularly concerned about the police's response to the attacker, Valdo Calocane. They assert the police force failed in their duty, leading to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) reviewing its response. The IOPC, now aware of several prior interactions between the police and Calocane, is under pressure to thoroughly review these missed opportunities to prevent the tragedy.

Victims' Families Demand Thorough Investigation

The victims' relatives, including Barnaby Webber, Grace O’Malley-Kumar, and Ian Coates, are pushing for a comprehensive investigation. Their demand for a public inquiry stems from a desire for accountability and the need to fill the gaps in the case. While the Prime Minister has not ruled out a public inquiry, his assurances to the families have yet to result in concrete action.

