Falmouth to Experience String of Road Closures for Essential Works in Early 2024

In a series of essential operations, various service providers will enforce a number of road closures in Falmouth during January and February 2024 to carry out necessary infrastructure maintenance and upgrades. Among the streets affected, Market Street, Church Street, and Arwenack Street stand out, which will be closed from January 29 to February 9 during nighttime hours due to National Grid’s scheduled maintenance operations.

Night Closures for National Grid Maintenance

These closures, necessitated by National Grid’s maintenance works, will see the aforementioned roads inaccessible during nighttime hours for about two weeks. Local authorities have urged residents to plan their commutes accordingly to avoid any inconvenience caused by these operations.

Daytime Closures for Cormac’s Works

Adding to the list of closures, Trevethan Rise will be shut down from February 12 to February 16 during daytime hours, accommodating Cormac’s essential works. This closure is expected to impact daytime traffic and residents are advised to seek alternative routes during this period.

South West Water Operations on Webber Street

In a similar vein, Webber Street will experience closures on the nights of February 15 and 16 due to operations by South West Water. This closure is a part of a broader plan to ensure the safe and efficient execution of necessary maintenance works.

Brief Closure of the A39

The A39, a vital artery in Falmouth’s traffic system, will also experience a brief closure from January 20 to January 21 due to Cormac maintenance works. This closure is expected to cause minor disruptions, and motorists are advised to be aware of the planned works.

Additional Closures

Further closures include North Parade, Tehidy Terrace, and Stratton Terrace on January 18 and 19 due to Kier’s work on behalf of South West Water. These closures form a part of the larger plan to carry out essential infrastructure upgrades, ensuring the longevity of Falmouth’s road network and wider infrastructure.

