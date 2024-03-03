Fairytale Living: Unique Four-Bedroom Mow Cop Home with Stream Hits Market at £430K

In an enchanting corner of Mow Cop, a unique four-bedroom detached property has recently been listed for sale, offering a blend of contemporary style and whimsical charm. With its own meandering stream and fairy-tale garden, the home stands out for its quirky layout and modern amenities, including a newly installed kitchen and a converted garage space versatile enough for a gym or nursery. Positioned at £430,000, this property promises a blend of luxury and whimsy for prospective homeowners.

Architectural Uniqueness and Modern Comforts

The heart of this home is undoubtedly its contemporary kitchen, boasting glossy countertops and state-of-the-art fittings that gleam with modernity. Across the hall, the converted garage adds a layer of practicality to the property's charm, serving as a multi-purpose utility room. The sunroom, with its newly furbished roof and skylight, invites natural light and stargazing opportunities, enhancing the home's connection with nature. Hardwood floors throughout ensure durability and ease of maintenance, ideal for families and pet owners alike.

Social Spaces and Private Quarters

Designed with socialization in mind, the property features an open-plan lounge and dining room, perfect for hosting gatherings. Upstairs, four spacious bedrooms await, including a master bedroom with an en-suite, each offering unique characteristics and views of the picturesque Mow Cop landscape. The layout ensures privacy and space for all, with separate staircases leading to the front bedrooms, adding an element of intrigue to the home's design.

Outdoor Living and Accessibility

Outdoor enthusiasts will be drawn to the property's fairy-tale garden, complete with a stream and decked area for relaxation and appreciation of the surrounding beauty. A patio offers additional space for sunny day lounging, while the driveway accommodates parking with additional street parking available. This home caters to families seeking privacy, space, and a touch of magic in their daily lives.

As the property is not listed on Rightmove, interested parties are encouraged to seek further information by contacting Mark Buxton estate agents directly. With its unique charm, modern amenities, and idyllic location, this Mow Cop home offers a rare opportunity to embrace a lifestyle of whimsy and comfort.