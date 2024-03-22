Fairground Attraction Reunites After 34 Years for Tour, New Single 'What's Wrong With The World?'

Iconic 80s rock band Fairground Attraction, famed for their hit 'Perfect,' has announced a reunion after 34 years, promising fans a new single and a tour. The band, comprising singer Eddi Reader, guitarist Mark Nevin, bass player Simon Edwards, and drummer Ray Dodds, split in 1990 but have now decided to come together to bring their music back to life. Their comeback is marked by the release of their new single 'What's Wrong With The World?' and an upcoming UK and Ireland tour.

Back Together: A Nostalgic Reunion

After decades apart, the members of Fairground Attraction have rekindled their musical relationship, spurred by a renewed contact between Eddi Reader and Mark Nevin in 2023. This reconnection has led to the band's reunion, which Nevin describes as feeling 'spooky,' likening themselves to 'ghosts who have come back to life.' The group's chemistry, seemingly undiminished by time, promises a tour and new material that fans old and new will eagerly anticipate.

The Legacy and The Comeback

Fairground Attraction's debut album, 'The First Of A Million Kisses,' was a commercial success, reaching number two in the charts and achieving platinum status. Despite a less successful second album, the band enjoyed immense popularity, especially in Japan, where they are set to tour again. Their new single, 'What’s Wrong With The World?' encapsulates the band's timeless appeal and serves as a testament to their enduring talent and relevance in the music industry.

Looking Ahead: Tour and Expectations

With tickets for the UK and Ireland tour going on sale, anticipation is building for what promises to be a series of memorable performances. Fairground Attraction's return to the stage not only offers a trip down memory lane for their dedicated fan base but also introduces their unique sound to a new generation. The tour, coupled with the release of their thought-provoking new single, marks a significant milestone in the band's history and a fresh chapter in their storied career.

As Fairground Attraction embarks on this exciting new journey, fans across generations are offered a rare opportunity to witness the revival of a band that once captured the hearts of many. This reunion not only celebrates the group's past successes but also looks forward to the new memories and music that lie ahead. With a mix of nostalgia and anticipation, Fairground Attraction's comeback is a beacon for the enduring power of music to connect, inspire, and evolve.