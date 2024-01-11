Face of Roman Crucifixion Victim Brought to Life Through Remarkable Reconstruction

In a remarkable development in the realm of archaeology, the facial features of a Roman crucifixion victim have been virtually brought back to life. The man's skeleton was discovered in Fenstanton, Cambridgeshire in 2017, with a nail brutally lodged in his heel, a macabre testament to the method of his execution. This significant discovery, marked as 'almost unique' by bone specialist Corinne Duhig of Cambridge University, adds a new chapter to the historical understanding of Roman crucifixion.

Advertisment

Unveiling History's Face

The uncannily detailed reconstruction of the crucified man's face was unveiled in a BBC Four program, accomplished by Prof Joe Mullins of George Mason University. The man, believed to have been a local manual labourer, had lived and died in Cambridgeshire. His skeleton bore the scars of a life of hardship, showing multiple injuries and signs of infection or inflammation on his legs, possibly from being bound or shackled.

Archaeological Revelations

Advertisment

The excavation that led to this discovery was conducted by Albion Archaeology at a previously unknown Roman settlement, unearthed ahead of a housing development project. Besides the crucified man, the archaeologists discovered cemeteries containing the remains of 40 adults and five children, some believed to be from the same families, dating back to the 3rd and 4th Centuries.

Understanding Crucifixion

This case sheds light on the brutal practice of crucifixion within the Roman Empire, initially reserved for traitors and slaves, but extended to citizens after the 3rd Century. Although physical evidence of crucifixion is rare due to the disposal of victims' remains and the removal of nails for their purported magical properties, this discovery provides a rare and poignant glimpse into Roman-era punitive practices.