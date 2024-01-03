Extended Closure of North Town Bridge in Taunton for Refurbishment Works

The heart of Taunton, the North Town Bridge, also renowned as the Third Way Bridge, is set to suspend its pedestrian services for a prolonged period exceeding 40 weeks. From dawn on January 8 to dusk on October 18, the bridge will cease to serve the public, marking a 285-day hiatus. The purpose of this extensive closure is to expedite refurbishment efforts spearheaded by Walters, a firm commissioned by the Somerset County Council.

Public Safety and Continuity of Refurbishment

To maintain public safety and ensure an unimpeded refurbishment process, a temporary closure order has been implemented, encompassing the bridge’s footpaths extending 90 meters from a point 55 meters south of Wood Street. During this period, pedestrians are necessitated to seek alternative routes, the specifics of which can be accessed on the one.network website.

Seeking Further Information

Individuals desiring more insights regarding the refurbishment can establish contact with Walters via phone, referencing the code ttro448616W(TD).

A Vital Connector

The North Town Bridge, which saw its inauguration in September 2011, was conceived with the intent of serving as a vital connector between Wellington Road and Bridge Street. This was a strategic move designed to alleviate the traffic congestion within the town center and has since been a key player in the town’s infrastructure.