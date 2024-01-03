en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Travel & Tourism

Extended Closure of North Town Bridge in Taunton for Refurbishment Works

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:27 am EST
Extended Closure of North Town Bridge in Taunton for Refurbishment Works

The heart of Taunton, the North Town Bridge, also renowned as the Third Way Bridge, is set to suspend its pedestrian services for a prolonged period exceeding 40 weeks. From dawn on January 8 to dusk on October 18, the bridge will cease to serve the public, marking a 285-day hiatus. The purpose of this extensive closure is to expedite refurbishment efforts spearheaded by Walters, a firm commissioned by the Somerset County Council.

Public Safety and Continuity of Refurbishment

To maintain public safety and ensure an unimpeded refurbishment process, a temporary closure order has been implemented, encompassing the bridge’s footpaths extending 90 meters from a point 55 meters south of Wood Street. During this period, pedestrians are necessitated to seek alternative routes, the specifics of which can be accessed on the one.network website.

Seeking Further Information

Individuals desiring more insights regarding the refurbishment can establish contact with Walters via phone, referencing the code ttro448616W(TD).

A Vital Connector

The North Town Bridge, which saw its inauguration in September 2011, was conceived with the intent of serving as a vital connector between Wellington Road and Bridge Street. This was a strategic move designed to alleviate the traffic congestion within the town center and has since been a key player in the town’s infrastructure.

0
Travel & Tourism United Kingdom
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Significant Moves in the Hotel Industry: Acquisitions, Extensions and Listings

By Aqsa Younas Rana

South Korea to Launch Hallyu Visa to Boost Tourism

By BNN Correspondents

Detroit's Culinary Landscape: A Global Gastronomic Journey

By BNN Correspondents

Exploring Jacksonville's Culinary Diversity: Top Restaurants for Each Cuisine Identified

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Sigma Finalizes Acquisition of NextTrip, Eyes Dominance in Travel Tech ...
@Business · 16 mins
Sigma Finalizes Acquisition of NextTrip, Eyes Dominance in Travel Tech ...
heart comment 0
TikTok Trends Drive Global Gastronomy Map

By Wojciech Zylm

TikTok Trends Drive Global Gastronomy Map
Navigating the 2024 Updates to UK Airlines’ Hand Luggage Policies

By BNN Correspondents

Navigating the 2024 Updates to UK Airlines' Hand Luggage Policies
UnCruise Adventures Unveils Special Offers for 2024 Alaska Cruise Season

By Nitish Verma

UnCruise Adventures Unveils Special Offers for 2024 Alaska Cruise Season
Lilidorei at The Alnwick Garden: A Top Family Adventure for 2024

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Lilidorei at The Alnwick Garden: A Top Family Adventure for 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
U.S. Donates $2 Million Worth of HIV Drugs to Gabon in a Boost for Global Health Initiatives
1 min
U.S. Donates $2 Million Worth of HIV Drugs to Gabon in a Boost for Global Health Initiatives
Dr. Alper Özbakkaloğlu Sheds Light on Varicose Veins: Prevalence, Causes, and Treatment
2 mins
Dr. Alper Özbakkaloğlu Sheds Light on Varicose Veins: Prevalence, Causes, and Treatment
Chhattisgarh Cabinet Recommends CBI Probe into CGPSC Examination Irregularities
2 mins
Chhattisgarh Cabinet Recommends CBI Probe into CGPSC Examination Irregularities
Romanian Trade Union CulturMedia Challenges Pay Disparity in Museum Sector
3 mins
Romanian Trade Union CulturMedia Challenges Pay Disparity in Museum Sector
Richmond Spiders vs. VCU Rams: An Anticipated Women's NCAA Basketball Clash
4 mins
Richmond Spiders vs. VCU Rams: An Anticipated Women's NCAA Basketball Clash
Adidas Unveils Ultraboost Light Shoes with Unique 'Scuff Mark' Design
4 mins
Adidas Unveils Ultraboost Light Shoes with Unique 'Scuff Mark' Design
Radiation Therapy: Enhancing Techniques and Future Prospects
4 mins
Radiation Therapy: Enhancing Techniques and Future Prospects
Navigating the Political Landscape: Advice and Insights for Young Women
4 mins
Navigating the Political Landscape: Advice and Insights for Young Women
Illegal Immigration Crisis Escalates: Over 302,000 Migrant Encounters at U.S. Border
5 mins
Illegal Immigration Crisis Escalates: Over 302,000 Migrant Encounters at U.S. Border
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
13 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
4 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
4 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
12 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app