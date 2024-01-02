en English
Science & Technology

Exscientia CEO Andrew Hopkins Appointed CBE for Services to Science and Innovation

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:14 am EST
In a significant recognition for his contributions to science and innovation, Professor Andrew Hopkins, founder and CEO of Exscientia plc, has been appointed Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) by King Charles III. This prestigious honour is part of the 2024 New Year Honours List that highlights the achievements of exceptional individuals in the United Kingdom.

A Legacy of Innovation

Andrew’s career is a testament to his dedication to leveraging innovative technologies for the discovery and development of high-quality medicines. His leadership at Exscientia, an AI-driven precision medicine company, has led to substantial advancements in drug design and development. The company has been at the forefront of transforming the landscape of precision medicine, particularly in oncology.

Trailblazing Achievements

Exscientia’s groundbreaking work under Andrew’s guidance has led to significant milestones, including the discovery of the first AI-designed drugs to enter human clinical trials. This achievement symbolizes a revolutionary stride in the realm of drug design, positioning AI as a critical tool in advancing human health.

Accolades and Recognition

Andrew and Exscientia’s commitment to innovation hasn’t gone unnoticed. They have been recipients of numerous awards and honours that underscore their pioneering work. Among these are the Prix Galien USA and UK for Best Digital Health Solution, and Andrew’s election as a Fellow of the Royal Society and the Academy of Medical Sciences. Additionally, Andrew featured on the TIME 100 AI list, and Exscientia was named to the Fortune 50 AI Innovators list, further cementing their stature in the field of AI and precision medicine.

Science & Technology United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

