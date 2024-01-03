Expro Marks 40 Years of Innovation and Leadership in Subsea Test Tree Sector

Energy services provider, Expro, is commemorating its 40-year journey in the subsea test tree sector as it marked the anniversary of the launch of its pioneering subsea test tree system in the North Sea back in 1983. Not just a milestone, this event echoes the evolution of industry-leading technologies and the company’s relentless pursuit of innovation.

From Visionary Inception to Global Leadership

Over the last four decades, Expro has established itself as a global leader in large-bore Subsea Test Tree Assembly (SSTTA) solutions, having completed more than 3,000 subsea deployments. These deployments, covering various aspects of well operations such as exploration, appraisal, completion, and intervention, bear testament to Expro’s technical prowess and commitment to advancing the sector’s capabilities.

Recognition and Expansion: The Journey Continues

The company’s dedication to subsea well access applications was recently recognized at the OWI Global Awards 2023, where they were crowned Intervention Champion of the Year. This accolade adds to Expro’s growing list of achievements and underscores its standing as a key player in the industry.

The recent acquisition of offshore services provider PRT Offshore has further bolstered Expro’s subsea capabilities. This strategic move has expanded the company’s portfolio of cost-effective, technology-enabled services, allowing it to offer comprehensive well completions, interventions, and decommissioning services from surface to subsea in various regions.

Maintaining the Momentum: Towards a Brighter Future

Graham Cheyne, Expro’s Vice President of Subsea Well Access, highlights the company’s unwavering commitment to innovation and customer service. With a focus on meeting future technical challenges with customer-specific solutions and maintaining a high level of service quality, Expro continues its forward march. Employing approximately 8,000 people and operating in around 60 countries, Expro is not just providing a broad range of energy services from well construction to well intervention and integrity solutions, but also shaping the future of the industry.