Exposed: Post Office Lawyer Influenced Expert Witness in Wrongful Conviction of Pregnant Postmistress

In a revelation that underscores the depth of the Post Office scandal, evidence has emerged showing that a Post Office prosecutor influenced an expert witness's report in the trial of Seema Misra, a postmistress who was wrongfully jailed while pregnant. This manipulation contributed to a miscarriage of justice in a saga where over 900 sub-postmasters were wrongly prosecuted due to faults in the Horizon IT system.

Expert Witness Under Pressure

Documents obtained by the BBC reveal that Gareth Jenkins, a former chief IT architect at Fujitsu, altered parts of his expert report on the Horizon system after advice from Post Office barrister Warwick Tatford. The alterations were aimed at avoiding admissions that could be detrimental to the Post Office's case against Misra, who was one of the few to challenge the Horizon system in court. The changes made to Jenkins's report were not disclosed to Misra's defence team, a move that legal experts say significantly impacted the trial's outcome.

The Controversial Trial of Seema Misra

Misra's conviction, which was only overturned in 2021, marked a pivotal moment in the Post Office's efforts to deny issues with the Horizon system. The evidence provided by Jenkins, influenced by Tatford, played a crucial role in demonstrating the system's reliability, despite significant evidence to the contrary. This case was among the first instances where the Horizon system's faults were directly challenged in a criminal trial, making the alterations to Jenkins's testimony all the more consequential.

Legal and Ethical Implications

The revelation of these document alterations has raised serious questions about the integrity of the legal proceedings and the lengths to which the Post Office went to secure convictions. The ongoing public inquiry into the Post Office scandal has brought these issues to light, highlighting the potential for legal action against those involved in manipulating evidence. The Metropolitan Police's investigation into Jenkins for potential perjury, and the scrutiny on Tatford and others in the Post Office's legal team, underscores the gravity of the misconduct.

As this chapter in the Post Office scandal unfolds, the focus remains on the pursuit of justice for the wrongfully convicted and the systemic changes needed to prevent such miscarriages of justice in the future. The acknowledgment of past wrongs and the efforts to compensate those affected mark a step toward righting these grievous errors, but the path to full accountability and restoration continues.