Explosion in Fishpool, Bury Injures Elderly Woman, Damages Homes, Sparks Major Evacuation

An explosion on Nelson Street in Fishpool, Bury, has left an elderly woman with serious injuries and caused significant damage to surrounding homes. The incident, which occurred around 11 am, prompted a swift response from emergency services, evacuations, and an ongoing investigation into the cause.

Immediate Response and Investigation

Greater Manchester Police and Fire and Rescue Service, alongside gas network Cadent and the local council, were quickly on the scene following the explosion. GMFRS area manager Paula Lyons reported a fully evolved fire and partial collapse of the structure upon arrival. A woman in her 70s was hospitalized as a result of the incident. Investigations by emergency services and Cadent are underway to determine the cause of the explosion, with safety checks being conducted to ensure the area is safe for residents to return.

Community Impact and Support

The explosion led to the evacuation of several homes and St. Luke's Primary School, causing distress among the community. The local council has stepped in to assist those unable to return to their homes, providing emergency support and accommodation. Residents have been advised to keep windows closed to avoid smoke inhalation, and a police cordon remains in place around the affected area.

Ongoing Efforts and Safety Measures

Emergency services are working diligently to allow residents to safely return to their homes, with structural assessments and gas safety checks being a priority. The community has rallied together in support of those affected, with local charities and organizations offering assistance. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of gas safety and the potential risks associated with gas leaks or explosions.

The explosion in Fishpool, Bury, has not only left physical damage but has also shaken the local community. As investigations continue, the focus remains on the recovery of the injured woman and ensuring the safety and security of all residents. The incident highlights the critical role of emergency services and the resilience of communities in the face of adversity.