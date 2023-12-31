en English
Automotive

Exploring the Surge in UK Car Insurance Premiums

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:03 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 6:05 am EST
Exploring the Surge in UK Car Insurance Premiums

UK drivers are buckling under the weight of skyrocketing car insurance premiums, with some paying up to £1,000 more than their counterparts in neighboring cities. The past year has witnessed an average premium hike of £338 to £924, according to a revealing study conducted for Confused.com.

Young Drivers Bear the Brunt

Young drivers are facing the steepest hikes, with 18-year-olds grappling with an average increase of £1,414 since 2022. The startling price differences are the result of several factors, ranging from a devastating fire at Luton Airport that resulted in over £21 million in claims, to escalating car crime rates, major flooding incidents, and the growing prevalence of more expensive electric cars.

Location Impact on Insurance Costs

A glaring example highlighted by MailOnline shows that insurance costs could vary by a staggering £1,000 for the same individual, based solely on their location. Recent policy changes by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), which prevent insurers from offering lower premiums to new customers compared to existing ones, have also coincided with these price surges.

Policy Changes and Tax Hikes

Moreover, the Insurance Premium Tax (IPT) has steadily risen from 2.5% in 1994 to a hefty 12% today. This increase has disproportionately impacted younger and retired drivers, who already face higher insurance costs. Despite these alarming trends, the FCA and industry experts are hopeful. They predict that the market may stabilize in 2024, potentially easing the pressure on premiums if economic conditions improve and both vehicle repair costs and claims stabilize.

Automotive
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

