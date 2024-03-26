Expert Testifies Unlikely Cause of Death in Marten-Gordon Baby Trial

In a significant development at the Old Bailey, Constance Marten and Mark Gordon's trial took a turn as an infant health expert, Professor Peter Fleming, testified, stating it's 'exceedingly unlikely' their baby Victoria died of hypothermia. This statement comes amidst the couple's denial of gross negligence manslaughter among other charges, with the baby's body discovered in a Brighton allotment after a prolonged search.

Expert Insights and Defense Arguments

Professor Fleming, an esteemed figure in infant health and developmental physiology, challenged the hypothermia cause of death. He referenced cases in Mongolia where babies slept in their mother's clothing in sub-zero temperatures without issue. Fleming's testimony further complicated the narrative by suggesting Victoria was younger than previously believed, based on her foot length, indicating she was two to three weeks old at her time of death. Constance Marten's account, stating Victoria died after she 'keeled over' while sleeping in a tent, was scrutinized, with Fleming mentioning similar cases in his career but underlining the inadvisability of such sleeping arrangements.

Courtroom Questions and Concerns

The trial saw detailed questioning of Professor Fleming by both the defense and prosecution, focusing on the living conditions and decisions made by Marten and Gordon. The purchase of a £40 Argos tent for accommodation was highlighted as 'not ideal' by Fleming, raising concerns about the baby's care. Additionally, the jury learned about the couple's actions post-Victoria's death, including keeping her body in a shopping bag, prompting discussions on the timing and importance of post-mortem examinations.

Charges and Continued Trial

Marten and Gordon face multiple charges, including manslaughter by gross negligence and perverting the course of justice, with their trial shedding light on the tragic death of their newborn. As the proceedings continue, the testimonies and evidence presented play a crucial role in unraveling the circumstances leading to Victoria's death and the couple's subsequent actions.

This trial, marked by its complexities and heart-wrenching details, underscores the challenges in discerning truth amidst tragedy. As new evidence and testimonies emerge, the quest for justice for baby Victoria continues, with each day in court bringing the public closer to understanding the events that led to her untimely demise.