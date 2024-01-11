Expert Advocates for Winter Air Conditioning Use in Cars; Drivers Discover Quick Defrosting Solution

As the UK experiences the chill of winter, the daily chore of de-icing vehicles becomes a reality for drivers. While cranking up the heat is a common method, an expert proposes a counterintuitive approach: using the air conditioning. This, they suggest, could not only be more effective in defrosting and preventing mist on car windows but could also save drivers hundreds of pounds by maintaining the air conditioning system in good working order for the summer.

Unorthodox Advice

An expert’s advice, disseminated through a TikTok video, challenges the conventional wisdom. The air conditioning, they argue, dries the air and demists the windscreen faster, providing a more efficient alternative to the traditional heating method. Using the air conditioning system during the winter also prevents potential repairs, as it keeps the system’s seals from drying up. This dual-purpose approach could result in substantial savings for drivers.

Quick Defrosting Solution

In related news, drivers have discovered a simple product capable of defrosting a car’s windscreen in a matter of seconds. The product, conveniently housed in a spray bottle, combines water with an inexpensive common ingredient to create a fast-acting defrosting solution. This discovery could significantly reduce the time and effort required to prepare a car for the winter roads.

Warnings and Fines

Rooster Insurance, however, warns drivers on its TikTok page about a defrosting hack that could result in an £80 fine. The specifics of this hack remain undisclosed, but the warning underscores the importance of using legal and safe methods when preparing your vehicle for cold weather driving.