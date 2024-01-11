en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Expert Advocates for Winter Air Conditioning Use in Cars; Drivers Discover Quick Defrosting Solution

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 6:01 pm EST
Expert Advocates for Winter Air Conditioning Use in Cars; Drivers Discover Quick Defrosting Solution

As the UK experiences the chill of winter, the daily chore of de-icing vehicles becomes a reality for drivers. While cranking up the heat is a common method, an expert proposes a counterintuitive approach: using the air conditioning. This, they suggest, could not only be more effective in defrosting and preventing mist on car windows but could also save drivers hundreds of pounds by maintaining the air conditioning system in good working order for the summer.

Unorthodox Advice

An expert’s advice, disseminated through a TikTok video, challenges the conventional wisdom. The air conditioning, they argue, dries the air and demists the windscreen faster, providing a more efficient alternative to the traditional heating method. Using the air conditioning system during the winter also prevents potential repairs, as it keeps the system’s seals from drying up. This dual-purpose approach could result in substantial savings for drivers.

Quick Defrosting Solution

In related news, drivers have discovered a simple product capable of defrosting a car’s windscreen in a matter of seconds. The product, conveniently housed in a spray bottle, combines water with an inexpensive common ingredient to create a fast-acting defrosting solution. This discovery could significantly reduce the time and effort required to prepare a car for the winter roads.

Warnings and Fines

Rooster Insurance, however, warns drivers on its TikTok page about a defrosting hack that could result in an £80 fine. The specifics of this hack remain undisclosed, but the warning underscores the importance of using legal and safe methods when preparing your vehicle for cold weather driving.

0
Automotive United Kingdom Weather
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Automotive

See more
17 mins ago
Mississippi Unveils New License Plate Design for 2024
As the clock struck midnight on New Year’s Eve, the state of Mississippi introduced a fresh face to its highways and byways. The unveiling of a new license plate design marked the beginning of 2024. The plate’s design, a white background with a navy circle at the center, is punctuated by the state’s emblematic magnolia
Mississippi Unveils New License Plate Design for 2024
Ford's Innovative Step: Turning Olive Tree Waste into Durable Auto Parts
51 mins ago
Ford's Innovative Step: Turning Olive Tree Waste into Durable Auto Parts
Polestar Welcomes New Leadership: A Fresh Steering for the Future
56 mins ago
Polestar Welcomes New Leadership: A Fresh Steering for the Future
Shelley Washburn Assumes Role as Vice President, Marketing and CMO at Group 1 Automotive
25 mins ago
Shelley Washburn Assumes Role as Vice President, Marketing and CMO at Group 1 Automotive
Tesla Temporarily Suspends Production at Berlin Factory Amid Red Sea Conflict
26 mins ago
Tesla Temporarily Suspends Production at Berlin Factory Amid Red Sea Conflict
FCC Chairwoman Inquiries Automakers on Stalking Prevention Through Connected Cars
45 mins ago
FCC Chairwoman Inquiries Automakers on Stalking Prevention Through Connected Cars
Latest Headlines
World News
Kentucky Communities Receive $4.7 Million Grant For Mental Health Crisis Response Teams
3 mins
Kentucky Communities Receive $4.7 Million Grant For Mental Health Crisis Response Teams
Capitol Riot Participant Gilbert Fonticoba Sentenced to Four Years in Prison
3 mins
Capitol Riot Participant Gilbert Fonticoba Sentenced to Four Years in Prison
Health Alert Issued Following Hepatitis A Case at South Jersey Olive Garden
5 mins
Health Alert Issued Following Hepatitis A Case at South Jersey Olive Garden
Fashion Meets Wellness: The Revolution of Acupressure Apple Watch Bands
5 mins
Fashion Meets Wellness: The Revolution of Acupressure Apple Watch Bands
UK Government Convenes National Security Meeting; Sunak Discusses Houthi Threat with Egypt's President
6 mins
UK Government Convenes National Security Meeting; Sunak Discusses Houthi Threat with Egypt's President
Vivek Ramaswamy Labels Nikki Haley a 'Trojan Horse' for Democrats
6 mins
Vivek Ramaswamy Labels Nikki Haley a 'Trojan Horse' for Democrats
FC Cincinnati Bolsters Attack with Corey Baird Signing
6 mins
FC Cincinnati Bolsters Attack with Corey Baird Signing
End of a Dynasty: Nick Saban Announces Retirement from Alabama Football
8 mins
End of a Dynasty: Nick Saban Announces Retirement from Alabama Football
ECB's Christine Lagarde Warns of Threat from Potential Trump Re-Election
9 mins
ECB's Christine Lagarde Warns of Threat from Potential Trump Re-Election
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
5 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
6 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
6 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
7 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
8 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
9 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
10 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
10 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
11 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app