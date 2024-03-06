Expansive Leeds Family Home Hits Market: 5 Bedrooms, Dual Garages in Yeadon for £675,000

A spacious five-bedroom family residence has just been listed for sale in Leeds, boasting extensive living space and modern amenities. Situated in Rufford Avenue, Yeadon, the property is offered by Dacre, Son & Hartley with an asking price of £675,000, presenting an attractive opportunity for families seeking comfort and convenience in one package.

Desirable Location and Extensive Plot

Set on a substantial plot of nearly half an acre, this Yeadon home features two front driveways and a pair of very useful garages, catering to families with multiple vehicles or requiring additional storage space. The location on the Yeadon/Rawdon border ensures easy access to local amenities including shops, schools, and recreational facilities, making it an ideal setting for a family lifestyle. The home's exterior is complemented by a balcony that offers expansive views, adding to its appeal.

Luxurious Living Spaces

Inside, the residence unfolds over three thoughtfully planned levels, offering flexible accommodation to meet various family needs. Key highlights include two reception rooms, a dining room with balcony access for enjoying long-ranging views, and a modern open-plan kitchen that serves as the heart of the home. The main bedroom comes complete with built-in fitted wardrobes, emphasizing the property's focus on combining practicality with luxury.

Modern Amenities and Flexible Accommodation

The home's design incorporates modern amenities and a versatile layout that can adapt to the evolving needs of a growing family. The presence of five bedrooms ensures ample space for family members and guests alike, while the property's significant plot provides potential for further expansion or customization according to the new owners' desires.

With its combination of generous living spaces, modern features, and a coveted location, this Yeadon family home represents a rare opportunity in the Leeds property market. As prospective buyers consider the benefits of spacious suburban living with the convenience of nearby city amenities, this property stands out as a compelling choice for those looking to invest in their family's future.