Exeter Students Spark Creativity and Awareness During LGBT+ History Month with 2025 Badge Design Contest

Throughout February, Exeter students have actively engaged in LGBT+ History Month, fostering an environment of equality and diversity. This year's edition was marked by a unique competition, inviting students to design the official LGBT+ History Month badge for 2025. The initiative not only aimed at enhancing the visibility of the LGBT+ community's rich history and contributions but also served as a platform for educational enrichment across various schools within the Ted Wragg Trust.

Advertisment

Empowering Through Education and Creativity

At the heart of the month-long celebration was the badge design competition, open to students from Years 7 to 10. This contest provided a creative outlet for students to express their support and understanding of LGBT+ issues, with the winning design slated to become the official badge for 2025. The competition, coupled with educational activities, highlighted the contributions of notable LGBT+ figures across different fields. For instance, West Exe School's curriculum included discussions on Alan Turing's wartime contributions, Mary Anning's paleontological discoveries, and Cecil Belfield Clarkes' medical advancements. These lessons aimed to broaden students' appreciation for the impact of LGBT+ individuals in various domains.

Strengthening Community and Well-being

Advertisment

Queen Elizabeth's School in Crediton also participated in the month's activities, organizing assemblies and engaging students in activities designed to deepen their understanding of LGBT+ history and terminology. Such efforts are crucial in building a more inclusive community, where students can appreciate diversity and foster a sense of belonging. Surveys conducted in schools with proactive LGBT+ messaging have shown significant improvements in student well-being and safety, underscoring the importance of such educational initiatives.

Advancing Awareness and Inclusivity

Moira Marder, CEO of the Ted Wragg Trust, praised the schools' efforts to promote LGBT+ awareness and education. This sentiment echoes the broader goal of LGBT+ History Month, which is to celebrate diversity and encourage a more inclusive society. Through activities like the badge design competition and educational programs, Exeter schools are not only commemorating the history and achievements of the LGBT+ community but are also paving the way for a more understanding and accepting future.

The enthusiasm and participation of Exeter students in LGBT+ History Month activities highlight the ongoing importance of fostering an inclusive environment in educational settings. By celebrating the achievements of the LGBT+ community and promoting understanding through creative and educational initiatives, these schools are making significant strides towards a more inclusive society. As we look forward to the unveiling of the 2025 badge, the impact of this year's LGBT+ History Month will undoubtedly resonate, inspiring further efforts to advance equality and diversity.