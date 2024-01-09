en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Former Post Office Chief Returns Honor Amid Unfolding Scandal Fallout

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:28 am EST | Updated: Jan 9, 2024 at 12:23 pm EST
Former Post Office Chief Returns Honor Amid Unfolding Scandal Fallout

Former chief executive of the UK’s Post Office, Paula Vennells, has announced her decision to return the honor of a CBE (Commander of the Order of the British Empire) amidst the ongoing scandal that has seen hundreds of sub-postmasters wrongfully accused of financial crimes. This period of false accusations coincided with Vennells’ tenure as chief executive from 2012 to 2019, a time marked by the flawed implementation of the Post Office’s Horizon IT system, a product of tech conglomerate Fujitsu.

Unfolding of a Scandal

The scandal, known as the Horizon IT scandal, is centered on the Post Office’s accounting software that led to the wrongful prosecution of numerous sub-postmasters. Over 736 sub-postmasters found themselves swept up in this debacle, their lives upended by unjust accusations and prosecutions. The scandal has since incited public outrage, culminating in a petition signed by over 1.2 million people demanding that Vennells be stripped of her CBE.

Expressions of Remorse Amidst Skepticism

Vennells has expressed remorse for the widespread havoc wreaked by the scandal, stating her intent to assist the ongoing public inquiry into the matter. However, her efforts and commitment to uncovering the truth have been met with widespread skepticism. The affected sub-postmasters and their families, who bore the brunt of severe personal losses due to the false accusations, view Vennells’ expression of sorrow as both insufficient and belated.

Impact and Aftermath

The fallout from the scandal has been profound and far-reaching. It stands as a significant failure of the Post Office and a stark breach of trust. The human cost of the scandal is high, with the organization’s reputation taking precedence over the livelihoods of hundreds of sub-postmasters. The justice secretary is considering legislation to quash all wrongful convictions, and over 100 new potential victims have come forward in the wake of increased publicity surrounding the scandal. The scandal’s resolution, however, is far from complete, with only 93 of the 900 convictions overturned so far.

0
Business United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
24 seconds ago
ECOVACS Unveils New Handheld Stick Vacuum Cleaner in Move to Revolutionize Home Cleaning
In a move that signals a significant leap in smart home cleaning technology, ECOVACS Group, a leading innovator in the field, has introduced its latest product – a handheld stick vacuum cleaner. This device, part of the DEEBOT X2 COMBO package, is designed to slot seamlessly into an auto-empty station, marking an exciting evolution in
ECOVACS Unveils New Handheld Stick Vacuum Cleaner in Move to Revolutionize Home Cleaning
Vantiva Acquires CommScope's Home Networks Division: A Strategic Leap Forward
3 mins ago
Vantiva Acquires CommScope's Home Networks Division: A Strategic Leap Forward
Eric Alfuth Joins Compass Mining as CFO, Bringing Rich Experience to the Executive Team
3 mins ago
Eric Alfuth Joins Compass Mining as CFO, Bringing Rich Experience to the Executive Team
Miller Lite Introduces Beer Mints for Dry January: A Novelty or a Miss?
29 seconds ago
Miller Lite Introduces Beer Mints for Dry January: A Novelty or a Miss?
Sandwell Council Receives Financial Boost for Highways Maintenance
1 min ago
Sandwell Council Receives Financial Boost for Highways Maintenance
Atkore Inc. Showcases ESG Progress in 2023 Sustainability Report
2 mins ago
Atkore Inc. Showcases ESG Progress in 2023 Sustainability Report
Latest Headlines
World News
Perinatal Depression Linked to Increased Suicidal Risk: A Comprehensive Study
30 seconds
Perinatal Depression Linked to Increased Suicidal Risk: A Comprehensive Study
Philadelphia Phillies: Steeled by Setback, Ready for 2024
2 mins
Philadelphia Phillies: Steeled by Setback, Ready for 2024
Vivoo Introduces At-Home UTI Test, Streamlining Diagnosis for Millions
2 mins
Vivoo Introduces At-Home UTI Test, Streamlining Diagnosis for Millions
The NFL's Coveted Talent Hunter: Will McClay's Off-Field Game
4 mins
The NFL's Coveted Talent Hunter: Will McClay's Off-Field Game
Montreal Teens Save Couple from Drowning in Barbados
4 mins
Montreal Teens Save Couple from Drowning in Barbados
The Mixed Predictive Record of Iowa and New Hampshire in Presidential Nominations
5 mins
The Mixed Predictive Record of Iowa and New Hampshire in Presidential Nominations
Zepp Health Unveils Innovative Smart Wearables at CES
5 mins
Zepp Health Unveils Innovative Smart Wearables at CES
Taiwan's Presidential Race Incident: Detergent Pods Mistaken for Candy
6 mins
Taiwan's Presidential Race Incident: Detergent Pods Mistaken for Candy
Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold Sidelined Following Knee Injury; Controversy Follows Post-Match Analysis
7 mins
Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold Sidelined Following Knee Injury; Controversy Follows Post-Match Analysis
Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake
39 mins
Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
53 mins
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
1 hour
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
2 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
3 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
3 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
3 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
3 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
3 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app