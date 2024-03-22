Ex-Council Boss Wins £4.6M for PTSD After Grenfell Aid, Hammersmith Council to Appeal

Rachael Wright-Turner, a former director at Hammersmith and Fulham Council, was awarded a £4.6 million compensation for developing post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) while assisting victims of the Grenfell Tower fire. Dismissed in 2018 during her sick leave, Wright-Turner's legal victory marks one of the largest payouts against a public body for disability discrimination and harassment. Despite the council's apology, it announced plans to appeal against what it considers an "excessive" claim.

Advertisment

Background and Legal Battle

Wright-Turner's involvement with the Grenfell Tower aftermath while working for Kensington and Chelsea laid the groundwork for her PTSD, which intensified during her tenure at Hammersmith and Fulham. The subsequent dismissal and six-year legal fight took a severe toll on her personal life, leading to a marriage breakdown, financial strain, and significant health deterioration. The London Central Employment Tribunal's ruling highlighted dishonest conduct by senior council officers, dismissing claims against Wright-Turner's integrity and competence.

The Tribunal's Findings and Compensation Breakdown

Advertisment

The employment tribunal found Wright-Turner's mental health was severely impacted by her dismissal and mistreatment, a factor acknowledged by the court's psychologist. Of the £4.6 million awarded, £2 million is earmarked for HM Revenue and Customs, with the remainder compensating for past and future losses, including her inability to resume her career. Despite the council's intention to appeal, the tribunal's decision underscores the serious implications of workplace discrimination and harassment.

Implications and Council's Response

Hammersmith and Fulham Council's decision to appeal the tribunal's award highlights the contentious nature of the case and the broader challenges of addressing mental health issues stemming from workplace environments. Wright-Turner's ordeal and the tribunal's findings raise critical questions about public sector accountability, the recognition of PTSD as a workplace injury, and the mechanisms in place to support those affected by major public tragedies. As the legal proceedings continue, the case serves as a poignant reminder of the long-lasting impacts of the Grenfell disaster, not only on victims and their families but also on those who served them.