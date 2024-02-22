Evil Hat Productions Unveils 'Tomb Raider: Shadows of Truth', A Tabletop RPG Adventure with a Dark Twist

When you think of Lara Croft, images of daring adventures, ancient artifacts, and hidden tombs likely flood your mind. But what if the journey was not just about the treasures uncovered, but also the psychological depths explored within the characters themselves? This is the vision behind Evil Hat Productions' latest announcement, 'Tomb Raider: Shadows of Truth', a tabletop RPG set to redefine the way we view heroism and self-discovery in 2025.

A New Kind of Treasure Hunt

Forget everything you know about treasure-hunting adventures. 'Tomb Raider: Shadows of Truth' thrusts players into the shoes of contemporaries of the iconic Lara Croft, embarking on quests not just for forgotten treasures but also against those who seek to misuse these powerful artifacts for personal gain. But it's not the action that sets this game apart; it's the emphasis on the complex psychological profiles of its heroes. Characters like 'The Hunter', a nihilistic predator, 'The Companion', a serial people-pleaser with a hero complex, and 'The Changed', an individual grappling with the influence of a soul artifact, suggest a game that delves deep into the darker aspects of heroism and the quest for self-discovery.

Strategic Gameplay and Psychological Depth

The game promises a mix of action, mystery, and deep narrative exploration, with a strong focus on teamwork and strategic use of resources. Utilizing a system inspired by Powered by the Apocalypse and Forged in the Dark, the gameplay revolves around answering questions to build up dice pools, reflecting character motivations and adding richness to the narrative. This approach not only promises a thrilling adventure but also a chance for players to engage in collaborative world-building and character introspection that challenges their actions and values.

Looking Ahead: Playtests and Crowdfunding

As we look forward to the release of 'Tomb Raider: Shadows of Truth' in 2025, Evil Hat Productions has announced plans for a public playtest later this year, followed by a crowdfunding campaign to bring this ambitious project to fruition. This not only offers fans a sneak peek into the game's development but also an opportunity to contribute to its success. With its innovative approach to character development and narrative design, 'Tomb Raider: Shadows of Truth' is poised to offer a truly unique RPG experience that goes beyond the conventional boundaries of treasure-hunting adventures.