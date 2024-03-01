Everything Everything Unveils 'Mountainhead' Album: Explores Capitalism Through Music

British art-rock band Everything Everything has officially released their new album, Mountainhead, today, marking a significant addition to their discography with a blend of thought-provoking themes and sonic exploration. The album, released via BMG, has been anticipated for its unique take on societal constructs, capitalism, and the individual's place within a material world. The release day is celebrated with the unveiling of their fourth single, "Enter the Mirror," accompanied by a visually striking music video co-directed by frontman Jonathan Higgs and Kit Monteith.

Advertisment

Exploring 'Mountainhead': Themes and Inspiration

At the core of Mountainhead lies a deep exploration of capitalism, material excess, and the dichotomy between individual desires and collective needs. The album's narrative delves into a fictional world where society's obsession with growth leads to the construction of a massive mountain, symbolizing the relentless pursuit of material wealth and its consequences. This concept is further enriched by the album's title track, "Enter the Mirror," which discusses friendship in the afterlife within this constructed world. The music video, filmed in the woods of Wales, features enchanting puppetry and a magical mirror, adding a layer of mystique to the song's thematic depth.

Artistic Evolution and Creative Process

Advertisment

Everything Everything, comprising Jonathan Higgs, Jeremy Pritchard, Michael Spearman, and Alex Robertshaw, has continually evolved their sound and thematic focus throughout their career. Mountainhead represents a leap into a conceptually driven narrative, inspired by various genres including sci-fi and slasher, yet remains open to multiple interpretations. The band's approach to this album started with the music, gradually weaving in the complex themes that give the album its distinctive character. Higgs's comparison of the album's title to Ayn Rand's 'Fountainhead' hints at the philosophical underpinnings of their work, though it deliberately leaves room for listeners to draw their own conclusions.

A Reflection on Society and Self

The release of Mountainhead comes at a time when questions about capitalism, celebrity culture, and the pursuit of wealth dominate public discourse. Everything Everything's latest work offers a mirror to society, inviting listeners to reflect on the mountains they build and the holes they dig in the pursuit of personal and collective ambitions. The album's focus on idol worship and the individual versus the collective serves as a poignant commentary on contemporary life, challenging listeners to contemplate their values and the societal structures that shape them.

As Mountainhead resonates with audiences worldwide, Everything Everything's artistic journey continues to evolve, provoking thought and conversation through their music. The album not only showcases the band's musical prowess but also their ability to engage with complex themes, making a significant impact on the landscape of contemporary music.