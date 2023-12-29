Everrati Transforms Iconic Porsche 964 RSR into a Fully Electric Vehicle

Everrati, a British automaker renowned for transforming vintage automobiles into eco-friendly electric vehicles, has breathed new life into the classic Porsche 964 RSR. In a bold move, the company has swapped the legendary flat-six engine with two electric motors, meticulously placed behind the rear axle to preserve the original car’s celebrated weight distribution. To balance the load, batteries have been installed in both the front and rear, thus maintaining the distinctive character that the 911 is known for.

Electric Restomod: A Hybrid of Past and Future

This contemporary rendition of the iconic 911 draws inspiration from the 3.8-liter 964 RS. It retains the original’s exterior traits, including the wide body and substantial wing, thus paying homage to the classic design. The electric restomod is equipped with a 63 kWh OEM-grade battery pack and high-performance electric motors. It boasts of an impressive 0-60 mph acceleration time of just 3.7 seconds, shaving off almost a second from the original 964 RSR’s time.

Performance Meets Sustainability

While the vehicle’s exterior preserves its heritage, the heart of this beast is future-ready. Capable of delivering over 200 miles of emission-free range, this restomod underscores Everrati’s commitment to sustainability without compromising on performance. However, this radical transformation has sparked a debate among car enthusiasts. While some applaud the seamless blend of vintage appeal and modern technology, purists argue that the absence of the flat-six’s roar might dilute the visceral driving experience that the 964 RSR is renowned for.

A Pricey Affair

The Everrati Porsche 964 RSR EV Conversion is not for the faint-hearted or light-pocketed. With a price tag ranging from $400,000 to $500,000, this high-performance EV is a testament to Everrati’s vision of fusing reverence for automotive history with a progressive approach to vehicle design and sustainability. It is an embodiment of their mission to create classic cars for a carbon-neutral future.