en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Everrati Transforms Iconic Porsche 964 RSR into a Fully Electric Vehicle

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 5:01 am EST
Everrati Transforms Iconic Porsche 964 RSR into a Fully Electric Vehicle

Everrati, a British automaker renowned for transforming vintage automobiles into eco-friendly electric vehicles, has breathed new life into the classic Porsche 964 RSR. In a bold move, the company has swapped the legendary flat-six engine with two electric motors, meticulously placed behind the rear axle to preserve the original car’s celebrated weight distribution. To balance the load, batteries have been installed in both the front and rear, thus maintaining the distinctive character that the 911 is known for.

Electric Restomod: A Hybrid of Past and Future

This contemporary rendition of the iconic 911 draws inspiration from the 3.8-liter 964 RS. It retains the original’s exterior traits, including the wide body and substantial wing, thus paying homage to the classic design. The electric restomod is equipped with a 63 kWh OEM-grade battery pack and high-performance electric motors. It boasts of an impressive 0-60 mph acceleration time of just 3.7 seconds, shaving off almost a second from the original 964 RSR’s time.

Performance Meets Sustainability

While the vehicle’s exterior preserves its heritage, the heart of this beast is future-ready. Capable of delivering over 200 miles of emission-free range, this restomod underscores Everrati’s commitment to sustainability without compromising on performance. However, this radical transformation has sparked a debate among car enthusiasts. While some applaud the seamless blend of vintage appeal and modern technology, purists argue that the absence of the flat-six’s roar might dilute the visceral driving experience that the 964 RSR is renowned for.

A Pricey Affair

The Everrati Porsche 964 RSR EV Conversion is not for the faint-hearted or light-pocketed. With a price tag ranging from $400,000 to $500,000, this high-performance EV is a testament to Everrati’s vision of fusing reverence for automotive history with a progressive approach to vehicle design and sustainability. It is an embodiment of their mission to create classic cars for a carbon-neutral future.

0
Automotive United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

CFAO Motors Shifts to Foreign Currency Pricing Amid Market Fluctuations

By Israel Ojoko

Street-Legal Race Engine Vehicle: An Unprecedented Mix of Power and Convenience

By Salman Khan

Race-Level Engineering Now Street-Legal: A New Era in Automotive Industry

By Salman Khan

Maruti Suzuki's Brezza Surpasses 10 Lakh Sales Milestone

By Dil Bar Irshad

Navigating the Financial Changes of 2024: A Comprehensive Guide ...
@Automotive · 17 mins
Navigating the Financial Changes of 2024: A Comprehensive Guide ...
heart comment 0
Violent Incident at Sheraton Grand Sydney Hotel Triggers Evacuation

By Geeta Pillai

Violent Incident at Sheraton Grand Sydney Hotel Triggers Evacuation
Evacuations at Premier Inn and Sheraton Grand Hotel: An Insight into Hotel Safety

By Geeta Pillai

Evacuations at Premier Inn and Sheraton Grand Hotel: An Insight into Hotel Safety
NBSSunrise: The Dawn of Solar-Powered Vehicles

By Mazhar Abbas

NBSSunrise: The Dawn of Solar-Powered Vehicles
A Street-Legal Car with Race Engine Now Available for Purchase

By Salman Khan

A Street-Legal Car with Race Engine Now Available for Purchase
Latest Headlines
World News
Assassinations: The Grim Reaper of Councillors in KwaZulu-Natal
29 seconds
Assassinations: The Grim Reaper of Councillors in KwaZulu-Natal
From Road Racing to Gravel Riding: A Cyclist's Review of Top Gear
30 seconds
From Road Racing to Gravel Riding: A Cyclist's Review of Top Gear
Brendan Dolan Upsets Gerwyn Price at PDC World Darts Championship
41 seconds
Brendan Dolan Upsets Gerwyn Price at PDC World Darts Championship
Trending Sports Moments: From Reaves' Layup to Davis' Technical Foul
43 seconds
Trending Sports Moments: From Reaves' Layup to Davis' Technical Foul
Namibia Steps up Efforts to End Violence Against Children
50 seconds
Namibia Steps up Efforts to End Violence Against Children
Norwich Care Home Harvey Lane Downgraded to 'Inadequate' by CQC
1 min
Norwich Care Home Harvey Lane Downgraded to 'Inadequate' by CQC
Russell Wilson's Future: Steelers, Commanders Emerge as Likely Destinations
3 mins
Russell Wilson's Future: Steelers, Commanders Emerge as Likely Destinations
Egypt Hosts High-Level Hamas Delegation to Negotiate End to Gaza War
3 mins
Egypt Hosts High-Level Hamas Delegation to Negotiate End to Gaza War
Virginia Records First Pediatric Flu Death of the Season Amid Rising Flu Activity
3 mins
Virginia Records First Pediatric Flu Death of the Season Amid Rising Flu Activity
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
29 mins
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
45 mins
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
2 hours
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
Western Australian Judge Releases Teenage Detainee Amidst Concerns of 'Barbaric' Detention Conditions
2 hours
Western Australian Judge Releases Teenage Detainee Amidst Concerns of 'Barbaric' Detention Conditions
Lithgow Highway Tragedy: Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives
2 hours
Lithgow Highway Tragedy: Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives
Sydney Police Hunt for Trio Linked to Attempted Kidnapping Caught on CCTV
2 hours
Sydney Police Hunt for Trio Linked to Attempted Kidnapping Caught on CCTV
NSW Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives, Elevates National Road Toll
2 hours
NSW Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives, Elevates National Road Toll
Victoria's Mushroom Mystery Deepens as Accused's Residence Gets Burglarized
2 hours
Victoria's Mushroom Mystery Deepens as Accused's Residence Gets Burglarized
Critical Blood Shortage Spurs Urgent Call for Donors in Australia
2 hours
Critical Blood Shortage Spurs Urgent Call for Donors in Australia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app