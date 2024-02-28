Everly Pregnant Brothers Welcome Kieran Wardle as New Frontman, Announce Upcoming Shows

The Everly Pregnant Brothers, a beloved comedy band from Sheffield, have ushered in a new era by announcing Kieran Wardle, formerly of Hot Soles, as their new lead singer. This significant lineup change comes as the band prepares to delight audiences with a mix of classic hits and fresh tunes in their upcoming performances in Huddersfield and Barnsley.

Transitional Chords: From Doane to Wardle

After 14 years of memorable performances, Shaun Doane is passing the microphone to Kieran Wardle, a move that has been met with excitement and anticipation by both the band and its fans. Known for his vocal prowess and a shared love for pies, Wardle is considered a perfect fit for the Everly Pregnant Brothers. The transition is not just about a change in vocals but also signifies a fresh direction for the band while retaining the essence that has made them a staple in Sheffield's music scene.

Upcoming Performances and New Beginnings

With the lineup change, the Everly Pregnant Brothers are gearing up for their first show with Wardle at the helm on May 18 in Huddersfield, followed by a performance in Barnsley on July 5. These shows are highly anticipated by fans eager to witness the band's evolving sound and to enjoy their humorous, ukulele-infused renditions of popular songs. The band's dedication to entertaining audiences while navigating through their transition promises a unique and engaging musical experience.

Legacy and Future

Shaun Doane, the outgoing lead singer, expressed his gratitude for the years spent with the Everly Pregnant Brothers, cherishing the joy and memorable experiences shared. As Doane explores new avenues with Tiny Barbara's Surf Club, the band's spirit of humor and community engagement continues through their performances and charitable works. The Everly Pregnant Brothers, renowned for their performances at the Tramlines festival and their charity reworkings of popular songs, remain a symbol of Sheffield's vibrant music scene.

The introduction of Kieran Wardle as the new frontman marks a promising future for the Everly Pregnant Brothers. As they embark on this new chapter, the blend of classic and new songs is sure to resonate with long-time fans and attract new ones, ensuring the band's legacy thrives for years to come.