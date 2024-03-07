Eva Metzger's Lost Writings: From Nazi Germany to Leeds Playhouse Stage

Rediscovered in a family attic during lockdown, the writings of Eva Metzger, a young woman who fled Nazi Germany, are set to captivate audiences at Leeds Playhouse.

Actor and writer Nicki Davy, Metzger's great-niece, has embarked on a mission to bring her great-aunt's poignant poetry and prose to the stage, revealing a life marked by resilience, creativity, and an untold historical perspective.

Uncovering a Hidden Legacy

Discovered amidst the chaos of lockdown, the writings of Eva Metzger have unveiled a rich tapestry of resilience and creativity. Fleeing Nazi Germany at 15, Metzger's journey to Britain was just the beginning of her remarkable story.

Working for the intelligence service and living with NHS founder Aneurin Bevan, her life was a blend of bravery and brilliance. Nicki Davy's discovery of her great-aunt's works offers a unique glimpse into the past, bridging generations through shared history and cultural identity.

With Arts Council Funding and a dedicated team of Yorkshire creatives, Davy has crafted a play that intertwines Metzger's evocative writings with her extraordinary life story. Set to debut at Leeds Playhouse, the play aims to pay homage to Metzger's legacy while exploring themes of identity, displacement, and the profound impact of war.

Despite the challenges of the current arts climate, a crowdfunding campaign has been launched to ensure the project's fruition, echoing the collaborative spirit that defines the creative community.

Reflections on Heritage and Humanity

The play is not just a recounting of historical events but a reflective piece that delves into the complexities of Metzger's experiences as a German Jew in wartime Britain. Through her writings, audiences are invited to ponder the nuances of identity, acceptance, and the universal quest for belonging. By bringing Eva's story to the stage, Davy not only honors her great-aunt's memory but also sparks a conversation about the ongoing relevance of such narratives in today's world.

As the play prepares to make its mark at Leeds Playhouse, it stands as a testament to the enduring power of storytelling. Eva Metzger's life and writings, once hidden away in an attic, now serve as a beacon of hope, resilience, and the indomitable spirit of the human heart.