Eutelsat Group Reveals Post-Merger Updates: Ground Delays, Revised Financial Projections, and Airbus Acquisition

In a major industry update, Eutelsat Group, the newly formed entity post-merger with OneWeb, has released an insightful review of its three months trading activities. This transparency initiative aligns with the market abuse regulations of the European Union and complies with the UK's domestic laws as per the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, offering stakeholders 'inside information' vital to investment decisions.
Impact of Ground Delays on LEO Services
A significant part of the announcement touched on the effects of ground delays on Eutelsat's global Low Earth Orbit (LEO) broadband services. Delayed landing rights in various countries led to revenue hits and an expected dip in the current fiscal year's adjusted EBITDA. Consequently, Eutelsat now anticipates a 7% revenue hit and a 14% lower adjusted EBITDA due to these LEO delays. The setbacks have also affected the deployment of 633 LEO satellites, pushing the timeline for global service to the second half of 2024.
Eutelsat's Financial Outlook
Eva Berneke, Eutelsat's CEO, conceded the challenges in rolling out gateways for the LEO constellation. With only 30 out of the required 40 gateways installed so far, the company's revenue projections for the fiscal year have had to be revised between 1.25 billion and 1.3 billion euros. The adjusted EBITDA for the current fiscal year is now slated to range between 650 million and 680 million euros, a 14% reduction from previous expectations.
Optimism amid Challenges
Despite the ground delay challenges, Eutelsat remains upbeat about its LEO business, banking on a pipeline of around 1.15 billion euros worth of LEO contracts. This includes a 275 million euro take-or-pay contract from within the group. Berneke emphasized the resilience of these contracts, which remain immune to cut-offs triggered by the ground segment delays, and the company's ongoing negotiations for additional take-or-pay contracts, indicative of sustained demand for LEO capacity.
Airbus Acquires Satellite Factory
The announcement also spotlighted the sale of OneWeb's 50% stake in a joint venture with Airbus to Airbus U.S. Space & Defense, Inc., making Airbus the sole owner of the satellite manufacturing facility in Merritt Island, Florida. This move is part of Eutelsat's strategic approach to optimize and monetize its portfolio as part of its debt reduction efforts. The acquisition by Airbus promises maximum efficiency and increased competitiveness for commercial, institutional, and national security space customers. Airbus U.S. Space & Defense, Inc. is also expanding to meet increased demand for small satellites from commercial and government customers.
The complexities Eutelsat faces following the merger with OneWeb underscore the intricacies of integrating LEO broadband services into existing operations. The company's dedication to transparency and regulatory compliance emphasizes its commitment to maintaining stakeholder confidence amidst the complexities of post-merger integration and operational challenges.